Coronavirus: CRPF announces national poster-making contest for school students

The Central Reserve Police Force on Monday announced a national poster-making contest on COVID-19 for school students as part of an initiative to enhance public awareness about the pandemic.

The contest is open for students in three categories: Class 1-5, 6-10 and 11-12.

Students can send their entries through the official Twitter handle of the CRPF @crpfindia with hashtag BalsenaFightsCorona, an official spokesperson said.

"The entries can be in the form of a hand-made painting, drawing or sketch with an appropriate tagline or slogan. It should be accompanied with the name of the student, their parents, class of study and school," he said.

The last date for sending the entries is April 25.

A jury of experts and force officials will decide the winners and top three will stand to win a cash prize of Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 25,000.

Ten consolation or motivational cash amounts of Rs 5,000 will also be given in each of the three categories, the official said.

With 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks, the CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary force and designated as the lead internal security force.