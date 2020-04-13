Coronavirus death toll in India at 308, cases 9,152

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2020, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 11:38 ist
A graffiti is seen on a street during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Girgaon in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

 The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 308 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases climbed to 9,152, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 7,987, as many as 856 people have been cured and discharged, while one had migrated. The total number of cases include 72 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

Thirty-five deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, of which 22 were reported from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, three from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

