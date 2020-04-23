India: COVID-19 toll rises to 686, tally crosses 21,000

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 686, cases climb to 21,700 in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 21:57 ist

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 686 and the number of cases climbed to 21,700 in the country on Thursday, with 34 more deaths and 1,229 fresh cases being reported since Wednesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 16,689 as 4,324 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said.

Thus, about 19.93 per cent of the cases have recovered so far, a Health Ministry official said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals.

A total of 34 deaths were reported since Wednesday evening of which 18 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, eight from Gujarat, three from Andhra Pradesh, two from Rajasthan and one each from Delhi, Telengana and Madhya Pradesh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Andhra Pradesh
Rajasthan
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

 