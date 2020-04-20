Coronavirus: Delhi Police receive 969 calls on its helpline regarding lockdown in 24 hours

The Delhi Police received over 900 calls on its 24x7 helpline number from 2 pm on Sunday and the same time on Monday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said.

A total of 25,680 calls were received by the police on its helpline (011-23469526) till Monday, they said.

Police received 969 calls from Sunday from 2 pm to Monday at 2 pm.

Out of 969 calls, fifty-three calls were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers.

Eight calls were related to no food or no money, which were forwarded to NGOs.

A total of 781 calls were related to movement passes, police said. The helpline also received calls related to other issues.