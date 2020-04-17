Coronavirus: Didn’t stop even for tea, says BJP MP who drove from Delhi to Ranchi

At least two BJP MPs, both Lok Sabha members from Jharkhand, are in the eye of the storm for driving more than 1000 kilometres during the lockdown. While one BJP MP, PN Singh, reached his parliamentary constituency Dhanbad from New Delhi on Sunday, the other parliamentarian from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth reached the Jharkhand capital on Monday late night at 11.30 pm.

After much hue and cry was raised about their travel by road during the lockdown period, the Jharkhand Health Department on Thursday asked both the law-makers to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

“I did not stop even to have a cup of tea while driving from New Delhi to Ranchi,” said the BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth. “I took permission from Delhi Police Commissioner to travel from the national capital to Jharkhand capital,” said Seth, arguing that his travel was necessitated as he wanted to help the people of his parliamentary constituency.

His BJP colleague and MP from Dhanbad too had the same excuse for driving during the lockdown. “I had permission from the Delhi Police to travel. I was stopped at 20 to 25 places for questioning by the cops. Everywhere I said I have to go to Dhanbad to meet my ‘janata’ (people from his constituency),” said Singh, the veteran BJP MP.

“Please make the permission letter from Delhi Police Commissioner public, so that I could also get similar permission and bring some of my acquaintances from Delhi to Ranchi,” said Congress legislator, Irfaan Ansari, questioning the claim made by the BJP MP.

As the controversy snowballed, the BJP MP from Ranchi on Thursday put a notice board outside his house in the Jharkhand capital saying he was “under home quarantine and will meet after May 3.”