The National Highway Authority (NHAI) on Wednesday suspended toll collection in all toll plazas till April 14 due to COVID-19.

The NHAI, a nodal agency to th3 national highway asked the toll plazas to shut its activities immediately. However, national highway authorities can continue to their carry out maintaince work and ambulance services.

Earlier the NHAI had sought an opinion from the Ministry of Highways on closing down toll plazas.