Coronavirus effect: Ramzan congregational prayers, food streets banned till May 3

With Ramzan commencing on April 24 or 25, Minority Welfare, Waqf and Hajj Department have issued an order suspending congregational prayers including Jumma - on Friday, and Taraweeh - performed every day during the holy month for Muslims, till May 3.

The guidelines issued for the month have also banned eateries near mosques, which are usually open during the month of Ramzan throughout the night.

Central Waqf Council, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, has issued directions to suspend gatherings for congregational prayers, iftaars in masjid and dargahs during the month of Ramzan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

"The Imarat-e-Sharia, Karnataka has issued directions to all the Muslims of Karnataka, regarding Ramadan Sahri (meal before sunrise)/ fasting/ iftar (breaking fast)/ offering Taraweeh prayers during the lockdown, which has to be duly followed by all the Muslims across the State," the order reads.

Among the directions issued in the order include, ban on performing congregational prayers five times a day, including Jumma and Taraweeh, prohibiting the use of public address system for offering Nazam, Azan shall be given at low decibel through public address system, no mass Sahari or ifthaars and no eatery shops near Masjid and Dargahs.

Waqf officers, districts waqf advisory committees in the state shall adhere to the order and direct to circulate the same to all managements of masjid and dargahs, to ensure that the order is followed scrupulously. "Any dereliction in this regard will be viewed seriously," the order reads.