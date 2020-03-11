Coronavirus: Efforts being made to bring back Indians stranded in COVID-19 hit countries, says S Jaishankar to Rajya Sabha

The Government is working on bringing back the rest of about 6000 Indian citizens stranded in Covid-19-hit Iran, even as it keeps watch on the rapid spread of the epidemic in Europe, particularly Italy.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday described the situation in Iran and Italy as “extreme”. He was making a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the efforts being made by India to bring back home its nationals from worst Covid-19 affected countries.

“We are working with the Iranian authorities to operate some limited commercial flights for facilitating early return of the remaining Indians after testing them,” Jaishankar told the upper house of Parliament – a day after an Indian Air Force C-17 “Globemaster” aircraft brought back home 58 Indian pilgrims from the Persian Gulf Nation.

“The situation in Italy is now emerging as a cause of great concern,” External Affairs Minister said, adding: “The challenge is growing by the day in Europe and we will respond accordingly.

With altogether 9172 people being tested positive and already 463 dead by Tuesday, Italy is now the worst Covid-19 affected country outside China, where the outbreak started in early December 2019. Iran is the third worst affected country with 7161 people infected and 237 dead. South Korea has 7513 Covid-19 infected people, but it lost lesser number of lives – 54 – to the virus than Iran, according to the latest Situation Report put out by the World Health Organization.

“We are hoping by tomorrow (Thursday) to fly in a medical team to Italy. Just as we did in Iran. We will do the testing of the people and try and put them on early flights,” Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha.

The Air India flight AI 138 from Milan to Delhi had 83 passengers – 74 citizens of India and nine foreigners – on board. They all were quarantined in an Indian Army facility at Manesar in Haryana soon after their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The aircraft was also taken to an isolated area on the runway for disinfection procedure.

The union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 6 made it compulsory for people from Italy and South Korea to have “Covid-19 negative” certificates for boarding an aircraft to travel to India. “Advisory to carry Covid 2019 (negative) certificate from Italy (was) given a week ago. We understand the problem. It was not a last-minute imposition,” Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha when an MP drew his attention to the problems being faced by Indian citizens seeking to come back home from Italy due to requirement of the certificate.

With doctors in Italy are preoccupied with treating Covid-19 infected people, Indian citizens are finding it difficult to get the necessary certificates. External Affairs Minister, however, expressed hope that once the team of doctors from New Delhi would reach Italy, it would be easier and faster for Indian citizens to get themselves tested and obtain the certificates.

He told the Rajya Sabha that around 6000 Indian nationals were estimated to be living in various provinces of Iran, including about 1100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra, nearly 300 students primarily from J&K, about 1000 fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and others, who were on longer term stay in the Persian Gulf nation for pursuing their livelihood and religious studies. They got stranded after direct flights from Iran to India were suspended on February 27 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

“Given the scale of Covid-19 -19 infection and its pressure on Iran’s own resources, a team of six Indian health officials has been deputed to Iran in order to set up testing and sampling facilities there,” Jaishankar said. “The first batch of 108 samples were received in India on March 7. These were tested and 58 Indian pilgrims (25 men, 31 women and 2 children), who tested negative, were repatriated in special IAF C-17 flight on 10 March.”

He said that the Government had received samples of 529 more Indians living in Iran and the samples were now being tested in National Institute of Virology in Pune. “We continue to collect more samples in Tehran and our endeavour is to ensure the earliest possible return of our nationals after appropriate testing and screening.”