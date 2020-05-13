Coronavirus: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 4 pm today, give Rs 20 lakh crore economic package details

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be addressing a press conference today (May 13, 2020) at 4 pm at National Media Centre. The finance minister will unveil the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

While addressing the nation, PM Modi said that the finance minister would give the details of the economic package, announced to lift economy that has been hit die to COVID-19 pandemic, starting Wednesday.

The press conference will be telecast live by DD and ANI. It will be also live-streamed on Social Media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, Facebook handles of Finance Ministry and PIB.

Links shall be shared with all of you.

In his address, PM spoke about being self-reliant in the 21st century and the COVID-19 crisis must be turned into an opportunity.

"When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India," PM Modi said.

He further said that India's self-reliance will be based on five pillars -- economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and supply-demand chain.