Coronavirus: Govt announces rental relief to companies, start-ups operating in tech parks

The Centre on Thursday decided to waive off four months rental to the IT and ITES companies operating from Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centres in different parts of the country.

In view of the challenges thrown by COVID-19 outbreak and consequent lockdown, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to provide a rental waiver to units housed in STPI premises in the country from 01.03.2020 till 30.06.2020 i.e. for 4 months period as of now, said a statement from the government.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India and it has 60 centres across the country.

The initiative to provide rental waiver will benefit to nearly 200 IT/ ITeS MSMEs, operating from these 60 STPI centres. Most of the firms operating from STPI centres are tech MSMEs or startups.

The total cost of the rental waiver provided to these units during 4 months period from 01.03.2020 to 30.06.2020 is estimated to be around Rs. 5 Crore. This effort is also in the larger interest of around 3,000 IT/ ITeS employees who are directly supported by these firms.