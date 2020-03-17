Coronavirus: Govt asks ministries to install Thermal scanners amid COVID-19 scare

The government on Monday asked all ministries and departments to install thermal scanners at the entrance of the buildings and suspend the issuance of temporary and visitor passes with immediate effect.

According to an official order, issued by Department of Personnel and Training, these precautionary measures were aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

All ministries and departments are advised to take all necessary measures, including installation of thermal scanners, the mandatory placing of hand sanitiser at the entrance of the government buildings, discourage visits by outsiders, and suspend all temporary or visitor passes with immediate effect.

"Only those visitors who have a proper permission of the officer whom they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened," it said.

The order also asked officers to avoid non-essential travel and directed closure of gyms, recreation centres and creches located in government buildings.