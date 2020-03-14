Coronavirus: Govt declares COVID-19 as 'notified disaster', offers Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased

The government on Saturday decided to treat coronavirus as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The government also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased due to COVID-19. "Rs 4 lakh will be paid as ex-gratia to the family of the person who will lose their life due to Coronavirus, including those involved in relief operations or associated in response activities," the health ministry said in a statement.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 84. Seven persons, who tested positive, including five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi, have been discharged after treatment, the health ministry said.

