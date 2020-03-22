Coronavirus: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

Centre on Sunday asked state governments to impose a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country that have reported COVID-19 cases and casualties, and suspended all train services, including Metro and sub-urban services, to contain the disease.

Only essential services will operate in these 75 districts and state governments have been asked to expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation. As of Sunday afternoon, India had reported 348 cases of COVID-19 with the death toll rising to seven.

A 63-year-old man died in Mumbai, while a 38-year-old man breathed his last in Bihar, followed by another casualty in Gujarat, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to seven.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba with chief secretaries of all states and attended by Principal Secrretary to the Prime Minister.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Governments of Rajasthan and Punjab have already announced a complete lockdown in the respective states to contain the spread of coronavirus. “All offices – government and private, malls, shops, factories will be closed and public transport services will be shut down too,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced late Saturday night.

Streets across the country were empty and transport remained off roads on Sunday as citizens responded enthusiastically to the ‘Janta Curfew’ call given by Prime Minister to test the nations resolve in breaking the chain of transmission of the disease.

The Centre also suspended all train services, including sub-urban rail and Metro services, till March 31. However, goods trains have been exempted from this order.

“Inter-state passenger transport also to be suspended till March 31,” said an official statement released after the meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary.