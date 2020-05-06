Coronavirus: Gujarat govt requests Amit Shah to send three renowned doctors for guidance

A day after rejig in the administration tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the state, Gujarat government on Wednesday sought help from the centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to send three renowned doctors to Ahmedabad for guidance in checking the rising number of COVID-19 infected patients and mortality rate.

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 380 new positive cases and 28 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 6625 and death toll to 396. Earlier on Tuesday, the state had reported 441 new confirmed cases and 49 deaths, its highest single-day spike.

While sharing updates, Jayanti Ravi, Principal secretary, health, said, "The state government has sought help from the central government by sending some of the prominent doctors to Ahmedabad to guide us in our fight. Special flights are being arranged to bring these specialized doctors to Ahmedabad. Besides, we have also roped in intensivists to fight the virus.." She added that "the death rate in Gujarat is 5.8%, which means 94.2 % people are getting cured, hence there is no reason to panic." However, by Wednesday evening, the mortality rate in the state was recorded at 6.3 %, said to be highest in the country.

Earlier in the day, a release, issued by the state government stated that Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to send three renowned doctors-AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, Apollo's, (Delhi) Rajesh Chawla & Mumbai's pulmonologist Rohit Pandit to guide the doctors fighting COVID-19.

Rupani, who is said to be at the receiving end of prime minister Narendra Modi led central government for not able to contain the virus, said in the letter that "These doctors will be able to guide the local doctors in Ahmedabad to better the recovery rate and lower the mortality rate." It comes a day after the Rupani government brought senior IAS officers in the health department to assist in curbing the outbreak which has been increasing at an alarming rate.

On the other hand, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda in a video message criticised the state government for its lacklustre approach in fighting the pandemic and alleged that "Namaste Trump" held on February 24 was responsible for the virus outbreak. He said that "Congress will move the high court to seek a probe by Special Investigation Team into the event." However, minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja rubbished the allegation and said that "at the time of the event the virus had not spread in Gujarat or anywhere else."

Complete shutdown in Ahmedabad for a week

Chaos and panic prevailed in Ahmedabad city on Wednesday after a new rejig which took over the charge of the civic body and state health department which issued orders closing all shops and offices including banks, for a week, except milk and medicine stores in the city till April 15. This decision was a fresh attempt to devise new cluster containment zones. But the sudden decision led to panic among people who started violating social distancing and queued up outside the vegetable shops and grocery stores.

Other strategic decisions issued by Additional Chief Secretary, forest and environment, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who was roped in health department only on Tuesday, included ward-wise containment strategy for all 48 wards from May 7 containing testing strategy, implementation of lockdown, health infrastructure, quarantine facilities and surveillance.

The state government will be converting nine private hospitals with a capacity of 1,000 beds into COVID-19 hospitals, private hotels of 3-star category and below with at least 50 AC rooms will be identified for establishing Covid Care Center with a capacity of 500 beds in each zone in Ahmedabad city, the worst-hit city in the state with 4,734 cases and 297 deaths.