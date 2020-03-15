Coronavirus: Gujarat notifies rules to forcibly isolate suspected

The Gujarat government has invoked over a century-year-old act to prevent the deadly coronavirus in the state. Although the state has not recorded a single positive case, the government notified framing of the act called Gujarat Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020.

The act that will be in effect for a year has mandated all hospitals including private ones to have a "flu corners" for screening suspected cases of coronavirus. The regulation requires such hospitals to record the history of the persons including their travelling.

"In case the person has any such history in last 14 days and the person is asymptomatic, then he must be kept in home quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure," says the notification framed in exercise of powers conferred under section 2,3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The act also prohibits the spread of rumours or unauthorised information regarding Covid-19. It says, "no person/institution/organisation will use any print or electronic media for information regarding Covid-19 without prior permission of the health and family welfare department." The Act gives power to the authority to forcefully isolate a suspect for 14 days in case the person refuses to do so.

On Saturday, principal secretary, health and family welfare department, Jayanti Ravi told reporters in Gandhinagar: "Fortunately, not a single case has been detected in the state but these measures are only to prevent such calamity. There is no need to panic but it is necessary to be prepared. It is for this reason that we have notified that act." She said that there is no need to shut schools and colleges. However, seminars, workshops and other gatherings have been prohibited.

According to Ravi, there are 38 isolation facilities and 1117 beds in the state and more such facilities are being identified in the districts. She said that a total of 77 suspected cases have been reported, out of which 72 reports have been found to be negative. The result of five more cases is awaited.