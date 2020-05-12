COVID-19: Key takeaways from PM's address to nation

Coronavirus: Here are key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2020, 20:47 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 21:00 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, addressed the nation. In his address, PM spoke about being self-reliant in the 21st century and the COVID-19 crisis must be turned into an opportunity.  

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi's speech:

1) When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India.

2) India's self-reliance will be based on five pillars -- economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and supply-demand chain.

3) PM Modi announced a special economic package that will amount to Rs 20 lakh crore which is nearly 10% of India's GDP. Beginning Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would announce details of the special economic package, PM said.

4) "We need to take this to a higher level. Reforms such as these should be in the entire supply chain of agriculture. This will also ensure that agriculture remains untouched in pandemic situations like this even in the future," PM said.

 

 

5) "Corona has made us understand the importance of local manufacturing, local markets & local supply chains. It's not just our need, but also our responsibility. It helped us when everything else was closed down to ensure essential services were continued," PM stated.

6) PM urged people to be 'vocal for local' in this hour of crisis. He asked the people of India to buy more local products.

7) Modi also stated that lockdown 4.0 would be different with new rules. 

 

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Lockdown

