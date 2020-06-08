Coronavirus: IMA Maharashtra seeks clarification over govt acquiring 80% beds in private hospitals

The Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State has sought a clarification from the state government on a notification to acquire 80 percent beds in private and charitable hospitals.

"The bed strength of the private hospitals vary from two beds to 1,500. Are all the hospitals of every type will be taken over or those above certain bed strength will be acquired...or above 30 beds or above 50 beds? Only the hospitals fulfilling the standard requirements, as per the COVID-19 hospitals' guidelines by the Central Health Ministry, will be acquired? Will, there be any inspection by the appropriate authorities before taking over the hospitals?," IMA-Maharashtra State president Dr Avinash Bhondwe wanted to know.

He sought an explanation of whether there would be any MoU or legal agreement with the hospitals, explaining the details of the procedure or only self-declaration by the hospital owner will be taken.

According to him, the majority of the hospitals in the state are run by one doctor, sometimes by doctor couples or a group of doctors. "For example, a gynaecologist runs a maternity home, a paediatrician a children's hospital, an orthopaedic surgeon does fracture and joint surgeries etc. Will it not be inconvenient and inappropriate for these hospitals to treat the COVID-19 cases?" he asked.

If the small hospitals with five or 10 beds begin admitting the COVID-19 patients as per the rule, the patients with non-COVID-19 ailments will stop going to such hospitals.

"In addition, it is difficult to make the separation of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients for infection control. The chances of non-COVID-19 patients getting infected in such hospitals will be high.

"The most important fact will be if all the hospitals are acquired for the COVID-19 treatment, where will the non-COVID-19 patient take treatment? The number of such patients not getting the hospitals will be very high," Dr Bhondwe said.

He said that on March 14, a coordination committee was formed but not a single meeting has taken place.

According to him, the hospitals in the State are of two types, the first one is doctors-owned hospitals of five to 50 beds and the other being the large hospitals run by the non-medical people like corporate groups, companies, investors and some profit-making organisations.

"The doctor members of the Indian Medical Association own and represent the small and medium-sized hospitals. We have always been supporting all the activities of the Government of Maharashtra, carrying out all the orders and protocols. However, the ambiguity in this ordinance should be discussed to sort out the problems and clear the fear amongst the doctor community about the legal notices flashed at them at every step," he said.