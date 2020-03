Coronavirus in India: List of districts where lockdown has been imposed

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in India, the centre has instructed state governments to impose complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country.

The 75 districts have reported cases of coronavirus and deaths due to the disease. Train services have also been suspended in the concerned districts.

Only essential services like pharmaceuticals, grocery, etc. will be available in these districts.

Below is the list of states and districts where lockdown has been imposed:

Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam, Vijaywada, Vizag

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhatisgarh: Raipur

Delhi: Central, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi,South Delhi, West Delhi

Gujarat; Kutchh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad

Haryana: Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat, Gurugram

Himachal Pradesh: Kangra

UT of J&K: Srinagar, Jammu

Karnataka: Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu, Kalaburgi

Kerala: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, IDUKI, Kannur, Kasargod, Kottayam, Mallapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvanthpuram, Thrissur

UT of Ladakh: Kargil, Leh

MP: Jabalpur

Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mumbai Sub-Urb, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Yavatmal

Odisha: Khurda

Pudcherry: Mahe

Punjab: Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar, SBS Naagr

Rajasthan: Bilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Erode, Kanchipurum

Telangana: Bhadradri Kothagudam, Hyderabad, Medchai, Ranga reddy, Sanga Reddy

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, North 24 Parganas