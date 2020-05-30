Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally of positive cases reaches 1,81,623; death toll stands at 5,149

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases crosses 1.8 lakh and the death toll crossed 5,000. But, recoveries also rose sharply to surpass 81,000. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first anniversary of his second term by writing an open letter to his countrymen, asserting that India has started traversing on the path to "victory" in its long battle against COVID-19 while acknowledging "tremendous suffering" of migrant workers among others. Stay tuned for more updates.
Delhi's tally of active coronavirus cases crosses 10,000-mark
A total of 313 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state till date, of which 107 are recovered cases, 197 are active cases and 5 deaths: Himachal Pradesh Health Department
'Not a single word on what govt would do to ease the hardships faced by the poor'
Govt has issued fresh guidelines extending COVID-19 lockdown. It has given instructions on what people should. But there is not a single word on what govt would do to ease the hardships faced by the poor, says Sitaram Yechury
Delhi Govt issues directions for better management of dead bodies of COVID-19 positive patients and suspect persons at the mortuaries of various hospitals under Govt of Delhi
Delhi reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases
New Cases: 1163 (highest for a single day)
Total cases at 18,549
Deaths: 18- Total deaths: 416
Discharged: 229- Total: 8,075
Under Treatment: 10,058 (5139 in home isolation)
Samples tested 206739
We've no problems with people having valid documents flying out of India to countries which're allowing foreigners to enter. Due to this restriction, our evacuation flights to UAE are going empty from India. People can fly as soon as local authorities lift restrictions, says civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri
A number of people holding valid residence permits of UAE have been approaching us to go back to the country. It's up to local authorities there to take a call on this. Currently, there are restrictions on entry of foreign citizens in UAE & few other countries tweets, civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri.
177 more people, including 10 pregnant women, test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, tally rises to 2,341, say officials
Kolkata airport's operations today
Arrivals
Flights - 13
Passengers - 1,745
Departures
Flights - 15
Passengers- 1,219
No scheduled flights have been cancelled.
Maharashtra reports 99 deaths and 2940 new cases today
West Bengal to extend the lockdown for another two weeks till June 15 with further relaxations with conditions, said the government
In 2nd phase of Vande Bharat, Air India operated 3 flights to Toronto & 2 flights to Vancouver on which 1343 people returned to India. 1417 people flew out of India. 2 flights are scheduled for Toronto on 8 & 12 June. We're planning more flights to Canada & US, says civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
National death toll crosses the 5,000-mark
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a 4-week extension in the lockdown in Punjab, till June 30, with more relaxations, subject to the guidelines of the central government
Coronavirus lockdown in India's containment zones extended till June 30
In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Delhi Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
Here are the guidelines for Lockdown 5.0 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs
Lockdown 5.0: Govt issues guidelines for "unlocking" India in 3 phases
Government on Saturday announced a three-phased COVID-19 "unlock" plan with reopening of religous places, hotels and shopping malls from June 8 while keeping containment zones in strict lockdown measures.
MHA issues national directives for COVID-19 management, including compulsory use of face masks and social distancing norms
COVID-19 tally in West Bengal crosses 5,000-mark after 317 new cases reported; 7 more deaths take toll to 237: State health bulletin
State, UTs to hold consultations with parents, other stakeholders on re-opening of academic institutions from July, says the Ministry of Home Affairs
MHA allows essential activities only in containment zones
Phase 3 of restarting activities
Dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers, operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, will be decided based on assessment of the situation.
Night Curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM
Decision on opening educational institutions to be taken in July
Lockdown 5.0: Phase 2 of restarting activities
Schools, colleges, educational,training, coaching institutions will be opened after consultations with States and Union Territories.
Phase 1 of restarting all activities
Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Guidelines will be issued for this phase.
Lockdown extended till June 30: Government issues new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the one month
Biggest single day spike of 938 new coronavirus cases in TN, tally now 21,184; six more COVID-19 deaths, toll goes up to 160: Govt
Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh is going be extended till June 15, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
11,264 COVID-19 patients cured over the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate increases by 4.5% to 47.40%. Number of active patients declines from 89,987 to 86,422
Karnataka: State government has issued an order to ban spitting of tobacco in public places, violators will be punished under sections 188, 268, 269 & 270 of the Indian Penal Code
Karnataka cases and deaths update; 141 new cases reported today
Discharged today: 103- Total discharged: 997
Today's new cases: 141-Interstate passengers: 90
Total active cases: 1874
Deaths reported today: 1-Total death toll: 49
Suicides: 2
Samples tested: 15,728-Total samples tested till date: 2,80,217
Districts with the highest cases today:
Bengaluru: 32
Yadgir: 18
Dakshina Kannada: 14
Udupi: 13
Hassan: 13
Vijayapura: 11
257 trains carrying 3,31,000 migrants have arrived in Gorakhpur so far. 109 trains reached Lucknow. 1606 trains have been permitted to arrive in Uttar Pradesh bringing about 22 lakh migrants to the State: Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to provide interim assistance of Rs 2,000 to those left destitute by coronavirus lockdown and Rs 1,000 to those who do not have ration cards to get foodgrains.
Coronavirus news highlights