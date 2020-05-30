Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally of positive cases reaches 1,81,623; death toll stands at 5,149

  • updated: May 31 2020, 03:31 ist
The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases crosses 1.8 lakh and the death toll crossed 5,000. But, recoveries also rose sharply to surpass 81,000. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first anniversary of his second term by writing an open letter to his countrymen, asserting that India has started traversing on the path to "victory" in its long battle against COVID-19 while acknowledging "tremendous suffering" of migrant workers among others. Stay tuned for more updates.
  • 22:58

    Delhi's tally of active coronavirus cases crosses 10,000-mark

    Bad news rained on Delhi on Saturday as the capital recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day and the number of people under treatment crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time.
  • 22:48

    A total of 313 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state till date, of which 107 are recovered cases, 197 are active cases and 5 deaths: Himachal Pradesh Health Department

  • 22:28

    'Not a single word on what govt would do to ease the hardships faced by the poor'

    Govt has issued fresh guidelines extending COVID-19 lockdown. It has given instructions on what people should. But there is not a single word on what govt would do to ease the hardships faced by the poor, says Sitaram Yechury

  • 22:19

    Delhi Govt issues directions for better management of dead bodies of COVID-19 positive patients and suspect persons at the mortuaries of various hospitals under Govt of Delhi

  • 21:58

    Delhi reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

    New Cases: 1163 (highest for a single day)


    Total cases at 18,549

    Deaths: 18- Total deaths: 416

    Discharged: 229- Total: 8,075

    Under Treatment: 10,058 (5139 in home isolation)

    Samples tested 206739

  • 21:32

    We've no problems with people having valid documents flying out of India to countries which're allowing foreigners to enter. Due to this restriction, our evacuation flights to UAE are going empty from India. People can fly as soon as local authorities lift restrictions, says civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri

  • 21:30

    A number of people holding valid residence permits of UAE have been approaching us to go back to the country. It's up to local authorities there to take a call on this. Currently, there are restrictions on entry of foreign citizens in UAE & few other countries tweets, civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri.

  • 21:08

    177 more people, including 10 pregnant women, test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, tally rises to 2,341, say officials

  • 20:40

    Kolkata airport's operations today

    Arrivals
    Flights - 13
    Passengers - 1,745


    Departures
    Flights - 15
    Passengers- 1,219


    No scheduled flights have been cancelled.

  • 20:29

    Maharashtra reports 99 deaths and 2940 new cases today

  • 20:20

    West Bengal to extend the lockdown for another two weeks till June 15 with further relaxations with conditions, said the government

  • 20:19

    In 2nd phase of Vande Bharat, Air India operated 3 flights to Toronto & 2 flights to Vancouver on which 1343 people returned to India. 1417 people flew out of India. 2 flights are scheduled for Toronto on 8 & 12 June. We're planning more flights to Canada & US, says civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

  • 20:18

    National death toll crosses the 5,000-mark

  • 19:50

    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a 4-week extension in the lockdown in Punjab, till June 30, with more relaxations, subject to the guidelines of the central government

  • 19:33

    Coronavirus lockdown in India's containment zones extended till June 30

    Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones across India has been extended till June 30 with more relaxations in non-containment zones.

  • 19:22

    In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Delhi Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

  • 19:13

    Here are the guidelines for Lockdown 5.0 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs

  • 19:12

    Lockdown 5.0: Govt issues guidelines for "unlocking" India in 3 phases

    Government on Saturday announced a three-phased COVID-19 "unlock" plan with reopening of religous places, hotels and shopping malls from June 8 while keeping containment zones in strict lockdown measures.

  • 19:06

    MHA issues national directives for COVID-19 management, including compulsory use of face masks and social distancing norms

  • 19:06

    COVID-19 tally in West Bengal crosses 5,000-mark after 317 new cases reported; 7 more deaths take toll to 237: State health bulletin

  • 19:05

    State, UTs to hold consultations with parents, other stakeholders on re-opening of academic institutions from July, says the Ministry of Home Affairs

  • 19:05

    MHA allows essential activities only in containment zones

  • 18:58

    Phase 3 of restarting activities

    Dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers, operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, will be decided based on assessment of the situation.

  • 18:57

    Night Curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM

  • 18:54

    Decision on opening educational institutions to be taken in July

  • 18:53

    Lockdown 5.0: Phase 2 of restarting activities

    Schools, colleges, educational,training, coaching institutions will be opened after consultations with States and Union Territories.

  • 18:52

    Phase 1 of restarting all activities

    Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Guidelines will be issued for this phase.

  • 18:50

    Lockdown extended till June 30: Government issues new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the one month

  • 18:47

    Biggest single day spike of 938 new coronavirus cases in TN, tally now 21,184; six more COVID-19 deaths, toll goes up to 160: Govt

  • 18:44

    Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh is going be extended till June 15, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • 18:15

    11,264 COVID-19 patients cured over the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate increases by 4.5% to 47.40%. Number of active patients declines from 89,987 to 86,422

  • 18:26

    Karnataka: State government has issued an order to ban spitting of tobacco in public places, violators will be punished under sections 188, 268, 269 & 270 of the Indian Penal Code

  • 18:18

    Karnataka cases and deaths update; 141 new cases reported today

    Discharged today: 103- Total discharged: 997
    Today's new cases: 141-Interstate passengers: 90


    Total active cases: 1874


    Deaths reported today: 1-Total death toll: 49


    Suicides: 2

    Samples tested: 15,728-Total samples tested till date: 2,80,217

    Districts with the highest cases today:
    Bengaluru: 32
    Yadgir: 18
    Dakshina Kannada: 14
    Udupi: 13
    Hassan: 13
    Vijayapura: 11

  • 18:25

    257 trains carrying 3,31,000 migrants have arrived in Gorakhpur so far. 109 trains reached Lucknow. 1606 trains have been permitted to arrive in Uttar Pradesh bringing about 22 lakh migrants to the State: Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi

  • 18:25

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to provide interim assistance of Rs 2,000 to those left destitute by coronavirus lockdown and Rs 1,000 to those who do not have ration cards to get foodgrains.

  • 19:24

