Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally of positive cases reaches 1,81,623; death toll stands at 5,149

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases crosses 1.8 lakh and the death toll crossed 5,000. But, recoveries also rose sharply to surpass 81,000. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first anniversary of his second term by writing an open letter to his countrymen, asserting that India has started traversing on the path to "victory" in its long battle against COVID-19 while acknowledging "tremendous suffering" of migrant workers among others. Stay tuned for more updates.