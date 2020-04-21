Coronavirus: India asks nationals in UAE to cease hate speech against Muslims

India has advised its nationals in United Arab Emirates to refrain from making hate-speeches, after some of them drew flak, lost jobs and even faced charges for making posts on social media platforms, targeting Muslims.

“India and (the) UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this” Pawan Kapoor, New Delhi’s envoy to Abu Dhabi, posted on Twitter.

He tweeted after posts by some Indians living in the UAE blaming Muslims for the spread of COVID-19 in India triggered backlash from several social media users in the Persian Gulf nation, including from a princess of the ruling royal families of the Emirates. A section of the Twitterati in West Asian nations also recently criticized Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya’s now-deleted 2015 tweet on Arab women.

Kapoor also tagged with his post on Twitter a recent tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself, underlining that the COVID-19 did not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking and it should be defeated with the spirit of “unity and brotherhood”.

The tweet by New Delhi’s envoy to Abu Dhabi appeared to be a part of its image-makeover exercise in the UAE and other West Asian nations, where several social media users strongly reacted to the posts by Indian Twitterati blaming the Muslims for the spread of the pandemic in India.

Princess Hend Al Qassimi, who belongs to a royal family of the UAE, recently reacted to some tweets by Saurabh Upadhyay, an Indian based in the Emirates, who made critical remarks about Muslims, referring to the spread of COVID-19 virus in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. “Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave,” she posted on Twitter.