Coronavirus: India inches closer to 2 lakh COVID-19 cases

India’s COVID-19 count on Tuesday moved closer to the two lakh-mark after registering more than 8,000 new cases for the third consecutive day.

The total confirmed cases increased by 8,171 to touch 1,98,706, while fatalities due to the infectious disease witnessed a sharp spike of 204 to touch 5,598.

As many as 95,527 persons have recovered from the disease with 3,708 patients being discharged from the hospitals as of Tuesday. The number of active cases was 97,581.

The three worst-hit states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi -- accounted for 55% of the new infections with 2,358, 1,162 and 990 new cases on Tuesday morning. Maharashtra also reported the highest deaths on Tuesday at 76, followed by Delhi (50), Gujarat (25) and Tamil Nadu (11).

Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state with over 70,000 COVID-19 cases being reported so far, followed by Tamil Nadu with 23,495 and Delhi with 20,834 cases.

On the testing front, the Indian Council of Medical Research has tested nearly 40 lakh samples till date for COVID-19 that included 1,28,868 tests carried out on Monday through a network of 676 laboratories – 472 state-run and 204 private labs. Several state-run laboratories were working round-the-clock in three shifts to maximise the testing capabilities.

India is in the fifth phase of the nationwide lockdown with substantial relaxations in restrictions, including resumption of domestic flights and inter-state travel.