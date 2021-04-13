State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 13

Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 13

Total number of confirmed active cases in India reached 1,35,27,717; death toll stands at 1,70,179 as of April 13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2021, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 07:30 ist
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a person to test for the coronavirus during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival, in Haridwar. Credit: AFP photo.

India surpassed 1.35 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,35,27,717 as of April 13, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,70,179
 

StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,19062
Arunachal Pradesh16,88256
Assam220,3101,118
Bihar283,2291,610
Chandigarh30,743399
Chhattisgarh443,2974,899
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu4,0832
Goa62,304848
Gujarat347,4954,800
Haryana316,8813,268
Himachal Pradesh69,6861,115
Jharkhand139,3841,213
Karnataka1,065,29012,889
Kerala1,167,1904,783
Lakshadweep7991
Madhya Pradesh338,1454,184
Maharashtra3,407,24557,987
Manipur29,496376
Meghalaya14,273151
Mizoram4,61912
Nagaland12,40593
Delhi725,19711,283
Puducherry44,043691
Punjab272,7727,507
Rajasthan363,7932,926
Sikkim6,405136
Tamil Nadu933,43412,908
Telangana329,5291,765
Tripura33,743394
Uttar Pradesh692,0159,152
Uttarakhand108,8121,760
West Bengal614,89610,400
Odisha349,5611,926
Andhra Pradesh925,4017,300
Jammu and Kashmir138,3902,034
Ladakh10,780131

No. of people discharged: 1,21,56,529

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

