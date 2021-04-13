Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 13

India surpassed 1.35 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,35,27,717 as of April 13, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,70,179



States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,190 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,882 56 Assam 220,310 1,118 Bihar 283,229 1,610 Chandigarh 30,743 399 Chhattisgarh 443,297 4,899 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 4,083 2 Goa 62,304 848 Gujarat 347,495 4,800 Haryana 316,881 3,268 Himachal Pradesh 69,686 1,115 Jharkhand 139,384 1,213 Karnataka 1,065,290 12,889 Kerala 1,167,190 4,783 Lakshadweep 799 1 Madhya Pradesh 338,145 4,184 Maharashtra 3,407,245 57,987 Manipur 29,496 376 Meghalaya 14,273 151 Mizoram 4,619 12 Nagaland 12,405 93 Delhi 725,197 11,283 Puducherry 44,043 691 Punjab 272,772 7,507 Rajasthan 363,793 2,926 Sikkim 6,405 136 Tamil Nadu 933,434 12,908 Telangana 329,529 1,765 Tripura 33,743 394 Uttar Pradesh 692,015 9,152 Uttarakhand 108,812 1,760 West Bengal 614,896 10,400 Odisha 349,561 1,926 Andhra Pradesh 925,401 7,300 Jammu and Kashmir 138,390 2,034 Ladakh 10,780 131

No. of people discharged: 1,21,56,529

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.