Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 13

India surpassed 1.35 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.
Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
1,35,27,717 as of April 13, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,70,179
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,190
|62
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,882
|56
|Assam
|220,310
|1,118
|Bihar
|283,229
|1,610
|Chandigarh
|30,743
|399
|Chhattisgarh
|443,297
|4,899
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|4,083
|2
|Goa
|62,304
|848
|Gujarat
|347,495
|4,800
|Haryana
|316,881
|3,268
|Himachal Pradesh
|69,686
|1,115
|Jharkhand
|139,384
|1,213
|Karnataka
|1,065,290
|12,889
|Kerala
|1,167,190
|4,783
|Lakshadweep
|799
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|338,145
|4,184
|Maharashtra
|3,407,245
|57,987
|Manipur
|29,496
|376
|Meghalaya
|14,273
|151
|Mizoram
|4,619
|12
|Nagaland
|12,405
|93
|Delhi
|725,197
|11,283
|Puducherry
|44,043
|691
|Punjab
|272,772
|7,507
|Rajasthan
|363,793
|2,926
|Sikkim
|6,405
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|933,434
|12,908
|Telangana
|329,529
|1,765
|Tripura
|33,743
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|692,015
|9,152
|Uttarakhand
|108,812
|1,760
|West Bengal
|614,896
|10,400
|Odisha
|349,561
|1,926
|Andhra Pradesh
|925,401
|7,300
|Jammu and Kashmir
|138,390
|2,034
|Ladakh
|10,780
|131
No. of people discharged: 1,21,56,529
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
