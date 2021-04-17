Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 17

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
1,42,91,917 as of April 17, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,74,308 as of April 17, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Assam
|Bihar
|Chandigarh
|Chhattisgarh
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|Goa
|Gujarat
|Haryana
|Himachal Pradesh
|Jharkhand
|Karnataka
|Kerala
|Lakshadweep
|Madhya Pradesh
|Maharashtra
|Manipur
|Meghalaya
|Mizoram
|Nagaland
|Delhi
|Puducherry
|Punjab
|Rajasthan
|Sikkim
|Tamil Nadu
|Telangana
|Tripura
|Uttar Pradesh
|Uttarakhand
|West Bengal
|Odisha
|Andhra Pradesh
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Ladakh
No. of people discharged: 1,25,47,866
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
Living with OCD in a post-Covid world
DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'
Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland
Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans
Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy
Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather
'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty
Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes