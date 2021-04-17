State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 17

Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 17

Total number of confirmed cases in India reached 1,42,91,917; death toll stands at 1,74,308 as of April 17

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 17 2021, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 07:56 ist
People gather at a market area, amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, in Kanpur, Friday, April 16, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,42,91,917 as of April 17, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,74,308 as of April 17, 2021
 

StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,26263
Arunachal Pradesh16,92056
Assam222,3671,123
Bihar301,3041,675
Chandigarh32,397407
Chhattisgarh501,5005,442
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu4,5234
Goa64,572862
Gujarat375,7685076
Haryana335,8003334
Himachal Pradesh73,3531159
Jharkhand151,2721320
Karnataka1,109,65013112
Kerala1,197,3014856
Lakshadweep9011
Madhya Pradesh373,5184365
Maharashtra3,639,85559153
Manipur29,579376
Meghalaya14,582151
Mizoram4,74712
Nagaland12,48293
Delhi784,13711,652
Puducherry45,862699
Punjab286,8167,722
Rajasthan387,9503,041
Sikkim6,497136
Tamil Nadu962,93512,999
Telangana341,8851,797
Tripura33,875394
Uttar Pradesh766,3609,480
Uttarakhand116,2441,802
West Bengal636,88510,480
Odisha358,3421,935
Andhra Pradesh942,1357,353
Jammu and Kashmir142,8772,046
Ladakh11,464132

No. of people discharged: 1,25,47,866

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus lockdown
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Arunachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
Assam
Mizoram
Nagaland
West Bengal
Kolkata
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Goa
New Delhi
Puducherry
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Health Ministry
Kasargod
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Punjab
Haryana
Lakshadweep
Jharkhand
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Manipur
Odisha
Rajasthan
Sikkim
Telangana
Hyderabad
Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Related videos

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 