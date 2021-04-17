Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 17

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,42,91,917 as of April 17, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,74,308 as of April 17, 2021



States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,262 63 Arunachal Pradesh 16,920 56 Assam 222,367 1,123 Bihar 301,304 1,675 Chandigarh 32,397 407 Chhattisgarh 501,500 5,442 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 4,523 4 Goa 64,572 862 Gujarat 375,768 5076 Haryana 335,800 3334 Himachal Pradesh 73,353 1159 Jharkhand 151,272 1320 Karnataka 1,109,650 13112 Kerala 1,197,301 4856 Lakshadweep 901 1 Madhya Pradesh 373,518 4365 Maharashtra 3,639,855 59153 Manipur 29,579 376 Meghalaya 14,582 151 Mizoram 4,747 12 Nagaland 12,482 93 Delhi 784,137 11,652 Puducherry 45,862 699 Punjab 286,816 7,722 Rajasthan 387,950 3,041 Sikkim 6,497 136 Tamil Nadu 962,935 12,999 Telangana 341,885 1,797 Tripura 33,875 394 Uttar Pradesh 766,360 9,480 Uttarakhand 116,244 1,802 West Bengal 636,885 10,480 Odisha 358,342 1,935 Andhra Pradesh 942,135 7,353 Jammu and Kashmir 142,877 2,046 Ladakh 11,464 132

No. of people discharged: 1,25,47,866

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.