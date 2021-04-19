State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 19

Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 19

Total number of confirmed cases in India reached 1,47,88,109; death toll stands at 1,77,150 as of April 19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2021, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 08:06 ist
A worker sanitize a locality in Vaishali, as Government imposed Sunday lockdown in states in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,47,88,109 as of April 19, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,77,150 as of April 19, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,33164
Arunachal Pradesh16,96756
Assam223,8161,129
Bihar315,4271,722
Chandigarh33,309410
Chhattisgarh532,4955,738
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu4,7484
Goa66,261872
Gujarat394,2295267
Haryana349,7943386
Himachal Pradesh75,5871180
Jharkhand158,9531406
Karnataka1,141,99813270
Kerala1,221,1674904
Lakshadweep1,0511
Madhya Pradesh395,8324491
Maharashtra3,770,70759970
Manipur29,649376
Meghalaya14,798152
Mizoram4,85912
Nagaland12,53694
Delhi827,99811,960
Puducherry47,108705
Punjab295,1387,834
Rajasthan404,3553,109
Sikkim6,591136
Tamil Nadu980,72813,071
Telangana351,4241,824
Tripura34,002394
Uttar Pradesh821,0549,703
Uttarakhand121,4031,856
West Bengal651,50810,540
Odisha364,5941,942
Andhra Pradesh955,4557,388
Jammu and Kashmir145,1662,051
Ladakh12,071133

 

No. of people discharged: 1,28,09,643 

Total Vaccination: 12,26,22,590

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus lockdown
Health Ministry
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Madhya Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh
Goa
Mumbai
Maharashtra
West Bengal
Bihar
Kolkata
Uttar Pradesh
Haryana
New Delhi
Delhi
Punjab
Chhattisgarh
Chandigarh
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Manipur
Mizoram
Nagaland
Meghalaya
Hyderabad
Telangana
Odisha
Rajasthan
Daman and Diu
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Kerala
Tripura
Uttarakhand
Andhra Pradesh
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Kasargod
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Lakshadweep
Sikkim
India
Harsh Vardhan

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | On symbolic participation and Kumbh

DH Toon | On symbolic participation and Kumbh

Amid Covid wave, the elderly battle loneliness, anxiety

Amid Covid wave, the elderly battle loneliness, anxiety

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

 