Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 19

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,47,88,109 as of April 19, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,77,150 as of April 19, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,331 64 Arunachal Pradesh 16,967 56 Assam 223,816 1,129 Bihar 315,427 1,722 Chandigarh 33,309 410 Chhattisgarh 532,495 5,738 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 4,748 4 Goa 66,261 872 Gujarat 394,229 5267 Haryana 349,794 3386 Himachal Pradesh 75,587 1180 Jharkhand 158,953 1406 Karnataka 1,141,998 13270 Kerala 1,221,167 4904 Lakshadweep 1,051 1 Madhya Pradesh 395,832 4491 Maharashtra 3,770,707 59970 Manipur 29,649 376 Meghalaya 14,798 152 Mizoram 4,859 12 Nagaland 12,536 94 Delhi 827,998 11,960 Puducherry 47,108 705 Punjab 295,138 7,834 Rajasthan 404,355 3,109 Sikkim 6,591 136 Tamil Nadu 980,728 13,071 Telangana 351,424 1,824 Tripura 34,002 394 Uttar Pradesh 821,054 9,703 Uttarakhand 121,403 1,856 West Bengal 651,508 10,540 Odisha 364,594 1,942 Andhra Pradesh 955,455 7,388 Jammu and Kashmir 145,166 2,051 Ladakh 12,071 133

No. of people discharged: 1,28,09,643

Total Vaccination: 12,26,22,590

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.