Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 19

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
1,47,88,109 as of April 19, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,77,150 as of April 19, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,331
|64
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,967
|56
|Assam
|223,816
|1,129
|Bihar
|315,427
|1,722
|Chandigarh
|33,309
|410
|Chhattisgarh
|532,495
|5,738
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|4,748
|4
|Goa
|66,261
|872
|Gujarat
|394,229
|5267
|Haryana
|349,794
|3386
|Himachal Pradesh
|75,587
|1180
|Jharkhand
|158,953
|1406
|Karnataka
|1,141,998
|13270
|Kerala
|1,221,167
|4904
|Lakshadweep
|1,051
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|395,832
|4491
|Maharashtra
|3,770,707
|59970
|Manipur
|29,649
|376
|Meghalaya
|14,798
|152
|Mizoram
|4,859
|12
|Nagaland
|12,536
|94
|Delhi
|827,998
|11,960
|Puducherry
|47,108
|705
|Punjab
|295,138
|7,834
|Rajasthan
|404,355
|3,109
|Sikkim
|6,591
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|980,728
|13,071
|Telangana
|351,424
|1,824
|Tripura
|34,002
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|821,054
|9,703
|Uttarakhand
|121,403
|1,856
|West Bengal
|651,508
|10,540
|Odisha
|364,594
|1,942
|Andhra Pradesh
|955,455
|7,388
|Jammu and Kashmir
|145,166
|2,051
|Ladakh
|12,071
|133
No. of people discharged: 1,28,09,643
Total Vaccination: 12,26,22,590
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.