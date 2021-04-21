Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 21

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
1,53,21,089 as of April 21, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,80,530 as of April 21, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,421
|64
|Arunachal Pradesh
|17,052
|56
|Assam
|225,822
|1,142
|Bihar
|331,604
|1,790
|Chandigarh
|34,546
|417
|Chhattisgarh
|558,674
|6,083
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|5,102
|4
|Goa
|68,152
|900
|Gujarat
|415,972
|5,494
|Haryana
|363,813
|3,448
|Himachal Pradesh
|78,070
|1203
|Jharkhand
|167,235
|1502
|Karnataka
|1,176,850
|13,497
|Kerala
|1,253,068
|4,950
|Lakshadweep
|1,282
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|420,977
|4,636
|Maharashtra
|3,898,262
|60,824
|Manipur
|29,775
|377
|Meghalaya
|14,979
|154
|Mizoram
|4,995
|12
|Nagaland
|12,568
|94
|Delhi
|877,146
|12,361
|Puducherry
|48,336
|713
|Punjab
|304,660
|7,985
|Rajasthan
|426,584
|3,204
|Sikkim
|6,705
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|1,002,392
|13,157
|Telangana
|361,359
|1,856
|Tripura
|34,094
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|879,831
|9,997
|Uttarakhand
|126,193
|1,892
|West Bengal
|668,353
|10,606
|Odisha
|372,703
|1,948
|Andhra Pradesh
|968,000
|7,437
|Jammu and Kashmir
|148,208
|2,063
|Ladakh
|12,306
|133
No. of people discharged: 1,31,08,582
Total Vaccination: 12,71,29,113
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
