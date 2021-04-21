State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 21

Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 21

Total number of confirmed cases in India reached 1,53,21,089; death toll stands at 1,80,530 as of April 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2021, 07:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 07:27 ist
A city street wears a deserted look during night curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai. Credit: PTI photo

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,53,21,089 as of April 21, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,80,530 as of April 21, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,42164
Arunachal Pradesh17,05256
Assam225,8221,142
Bihar331,6041,790
Chandigarh34,546417
Chhattisgarh558,6746,083
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu5,1024
Goa68,152900
Gujarat415,9725,494
Haryana363,8133,448
Himachal Pradesh78,0701203
Jharkhand167,2351502
Karnataka1,176,85013,497
Kerala1,253,0684,950
Lakshadweep1,2821
Madhya Pradesh420,9774,636
Maharashtra3,898,26260,824
Manipur29,775377
Meghalaya14,979154
Mizoram4,99512
Nagaland12,56894
Delhi877,14612,361
Puducherry48,336713
Punjab304,6607,985
Rajasthan426,5843,204
Sikkim6,705136
Tamil Nadu1,002,39213,157
Telangana361,3591,856
Tripura34,094394
Uttar Pradesh879,8319,997
Uttarakhand126,1931,892
West Bengal668,35310,606
Odisha372,7031,948
Andhra Pradesh968,0007,437
Jammu and Kashmir148,2082,063
Ladakh12,306133

 

 

No. of people discharged: 1,31,08,582 

Total Vaccination: 12,71,29,113

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

