Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 21

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,53,21,089 as of April 21, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,80,530 as of April 21, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,421 64 Arunachal Pradesh 17,052 56 Assam 225,822 1,142 Bihar 331,604 1,790 Chandigarh 34,546 417 Chhattisgarh 558,674 6,083 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 5,102 4 Goa 68,152 900 Gujarat 415,972 5,494 Haryana 363,813 3,448 Himachal Pradesh 78,070 1203 Jharkhand 167,235 1502 Karnataka 1,176,850 13,497 Kerala 1,253,068 4,950 Lakshadweep 1,282 1 Madhya Pradesh 420,977 4,636 Maharashtra 3,898,262 60,824 Manipur 29,775 377 Meghalaya 14,979 154 Mizoram 4,995 12 Nagaland 12,568 94 Delhi 877,146 12,361 Puducherry 48,336 713 Punjab 304,660 7,985 Rajasthan 426,584 3,204 Sikkim 6,705 136 Tamil Nadu 1,002,392 13,157 Telangana 361,359 1,856 Tripura 34,094 394 Uttar Pradesh 879,831 9,997 Uttarakhand 126,193 1,892 West Bengal 668,353 10,606 Odisha 372,703 1,948 Andhra Pradesh 968,000 7,437 Jammu and Kashmir 148,208 2,063 Ladakh 12,306 133

No. of people discharged: 1,31,08,582

Total Vaccination: 12,71,29,113

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.