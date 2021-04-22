State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 22

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 22

Total number of confirmed cases in India reached 1,56,06,311; death toll stands at 1,82,507 as of April 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2021, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 09:01 ist
A medic talks with a Covid-19 patient at Covid emergency ward inside Yamuna Sports complex, as coronavirus cases rise across the country, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI photo

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented spike in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 21-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,56,06,311 as of April 22, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,82,507 as of April 22, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,46664
Arunachal Pradesh17,11356
Assam2,27,4731,145
Bihar3,42,0591,841
Chandigarh35,148421
Chhattisgarh5,74,2996,274
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu5,4224
Goa69,312926
Gujarat4,28,1785,615
Haryana3,71,6243,483
Himachal Pradesh79,4101219
Jharkhand1,72,3151547
Karnataka11,98,64413,646
Kerala12,72,6454,978
Lakshadweep1,3351
Madhya Pradesh4,33,7044,713
Maharashtra39,60,35961,343
Manipur29,869378
Meghalaya15,116154
Mizoram5,08512
Nagaland12,65094
Delhi9,05,54112,638
Puducherry48,974717
Punjab3,09,3168,045
Rajasthan4,38,7853,268
Sikkim6,796136
Tamil Nadu10,13,37813,205
Telangana3,67,9011,876
Tripura34,186394
Uttar Pradesh9,09,40510,159
Uttarakhand1,29,2051,919
West Bengal6,68,35310,606
Odisha3,77,4641,953
Andhra Pradesh9,76,9877,472
Jammu and Kashmir1,50,2382,071
Ladakh12,556134

 

No. of people discharged: 1,32,76,039

Total Vaccination: 13,01,19,310

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

 