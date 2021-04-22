Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 22

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented spike in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 21-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,56,06,311 as of April 22, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,82,507 as of April 22, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,466 64 Arunachal Pradesh 17,113 56 Assam 2,27,473 1,145 Bihar 3,42,059 1,841 Chandigarh 35,148 421 Chhattisgarh 5,74,299 6,274 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 5,422 4 Goa 69,312 926 Gujarat 4,28,178 5,615 Haryana 3,71,624 3,483 Himachal Pradesh 79,410 1219 Jharkhand 1,72,315 1547 Karnataka 11,98,644 13,646 Kerala 12,72,645 4,978 Lakshadweep 1,335 1 Madhya Pradesh 4,33,704 4,713 Maharashtra 39,60,359 61,343 Manipur 29,869 378 Meghalaya 15,116 154 Mizoram 5,085 12 Nagaland 12,650 94 Delhi 9,05,541 12,638 Puducherry 48,974 717 Punjab 3,09,316 8,045 Rajasthan 4,38,785 3,268 Sikkim 6,796 136 Tamil Nadu 10,13,378 13,205 Telangana 3,67,901 1,876 Tripura 34,186 394 Uttar Pradesh 9,09,405 10,159 Uttarakhand 1,29,205 1,919 West Bengal 6,68,353 10,606 Odisha 3,77,464 1,953 Andhra Pradesh 9,76,987 7,472 Jammu and Kashmir 1,50,238 2,071 Ladakh 12,556 134

No. of people discharged: 1,32,76,039

Total Vaccination: 13,01,19,310

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.