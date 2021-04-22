Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 22

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented spike in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 21-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,56,06,311 as of April 22, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,82,507 as of April 22, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,466
|64
|Arunachal Pradesh
|17,113
|56
|Assam
|2,27,473
|1,145
|Bihar
|3,42,059
|1,841
|Chandigarh
|35,148
|421
|Chhattisgarh
|5,74,299
|6,274
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|5,422
|4
|Goa
|69,312
|926
|Gujarat
|4,28,178
|5,615
|Haryana
|3,71,624
|3,483
|Himachal Pradesh
|79,410
|1219
|Jharkhand
|1,72,315
|1547
|Karnataka
|11,98,644
|13,646
|Kerala
|12,72,645
|4,978
|Lakshadweep
|1,335
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|4,33,704
|4,713
|Maharashtra
|39,60,359
|61,343
|Manipur
|29,869
|378
|Meghalaya
|15,116
|154
|Mizoram
|5,085
|12
|Nagaland
|12,650
|94
|Delhi
|9,05,541
|12,638
|Puducherry
|48,974
|717
|Punjab
|3,09,316
|8,045
|Rajasthan
|4,38,785
|3,268
|Sikkim
|6,796
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|10,13,378
|13,205
|Telangana
|3,67,901
|1,876
|Tripura
|34,186
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|9,09,405
|10,159
|Uttarakhand
|1,29,205
|1,919
|West Bengal
|6,68,353
|10,606
|Odisha
|3,77,464
|1,953
|Andhra Pradesh
|9,76,987
|7,472
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,50,238
|2,071
|Ladakh
|12,556
|134
No. of people discharged: 1,32,76,039
Total Vaccination: 13,01,19,310
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
