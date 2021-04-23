State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 23

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 23

Total number of confirmed cases in India reached 1,59,30,965; death toll stands at 1,84,657 as of April 23

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2021, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 07:15 ist
Policemen keep vigil as family members of Covid-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling center, as demand for the gas rises due to spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI photo

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented spike in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 21-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,59,30,965 as of April 23, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,84,657 as of April 23, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,49064
Arunachal Pradesh17,18656
Assam2,29,1381,150
Bihar3,54,2811,897
Chandigarh35,770423
Chhattisgarh5,88,8186,467
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu5,6724
Goa70,814943
Gujarat4,40,7315,740
Haryana3,81,2473,528
Himachal Pradesh81,1021,236
Jharkhand1,77,3561,609
Karnataka12,22,20213,762
Kerala12,95,0595,000
Lakshadweep1,5261
Madhya Pradesh4,46,8114,788
Maharashtra40,27,82761,911
Manipur29,961380
Meghalaya15,308157
Mizoram5,15812
Nagaland12,74794
Delhi9,30,17912,887
Puducherry49,593722
Punjab3,14,2698,114
Rajasthan4,53,4073,330
Sikkim6,846136
Tamil Nadu10,25,05913,258
Telangana3,73,4681,899
Tripura34,262394
Uttar Pradesh9,42,51110,346
Uttarakhand1,34,0121,953
West Bengal6,88,95610,710
Odisha3,82,3151,958
Andhra Pradesh9,86,7037,510
Jammu and Kashmir1,52,4422,084
Ladakh12,739134

No. of people discharged: 1,34,54,880

Total Vaccination: 13,23,30,644

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

 