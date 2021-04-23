Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 23

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented spike in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 21-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,59,30,965 as of April 23, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,84,657 as of April 23, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,490 64 Arunachal Pradesh 17,186 56 Assam 2,29,138 1,150 Bihar 3,54,281 1,897 Chandigarh 35,770 423 Chhattisgarh 5,88,818 6,467 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 5,672 4 Goa 70,814 943 Gujarat 4,40,731 5,740 Haryana 3,81,247 3,528 Himachal Pradesh 81,102 1,236 Jharkhand 1,77,356 1,609 Karnataka 12,22,202 13,762 Kerala 12,95,059 5,000 Lakshadweep 1,526 1 Madhya Pradesh 4,46,811 4,788 Maharashtra 40,27,827 61,911 Manipur 29,961 380 Meghalaya 15,308 157 Mizoram 5,158 12 Nagaland 12,747 94 Delhi 9,30,179 12,887 Puducherry 49,593 722 Punjab 3,14,269 8,114 Rajasthan 4,53,407 3,330 Sikkim 6,846 136 Tamil Nadu 10,25,059 13,258 Telangana 3,73,468 1,899 Tripura 34,262 394 Uttar Pradesh 9,42,511 10,346 Uttarakhand 1,34,012 1,953 West Bengal 6,88,956 10,710 Odisha 3,82,315 1,958 Andhra Pradesh 9,86,703 7,510 Jammu and Kashmir 1,52,442 2,084 Ladakh 12,739 134

No. of people discharged: 1,34,54,880

Total Vaccination: 13,23,30,644

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.