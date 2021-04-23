Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 23

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented spike in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 21-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
1,59,30,965 as of April 23, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,84,657 as of April 23, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,490
|64
|Arunachal Pradesh
|17,186
|56
|Assam
|2,29,138
|1,150
|Bihar
|3,54,281
|1,897
|Chandigarh
|35,770
|423
|Chhattisgarh
|5,88,818
|6,467
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|5,672
|4
|Goa
|70,814
|943
|Gujarat
|4,40,731
|5,740
|Haryana
|3,81,247
|3,528
|Himachal Pradesh
|81,102
|1,236
|Jharkhand
|1,77,356
|1,609
|Karnataka
|12,22,202
|13,762
|Kerala
|12,95,059
|5,000
|Lakshadweep
|1,526
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|4,46,811
|4,788
|Maharashtra
|40,27,827
|61,911
|Manipur
|29,961
|380
|Meghalaya
|15,308
|157
|Mizoram
|5,158
|12
|Nagaland
|12,747
|94
|Delhi
|9,30,179
|12,887
|Puducherry
|49,593
|722
|Punjab
|3,14,269
|8,114
|Rajasthan
|4,53,407
|3,330
|Sikkim
|6,846
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|10,25,059
|13,258
|Telangana
|3,73,468
|1,899
|Tripura
|34,262
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|9,42,511
|10,346
|Uttarakhand
|1,34,012
|1,953
|West Bengal
|6,88,956
|10,710
|Odisha
|3,82,315
|1,958
|Andhra Pradesh
|9,86,703
|7,510
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,52,442
|2,084
|Ladakh
|12,739
|134
No. of people discharged: 1,34,54,880
Total Vaccination: 13,23,30,644
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks
DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management
104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala
SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK
Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector
Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet
How to get optimum protection from your face mask
In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally
Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'
New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals