State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 27

India on Tuesday reported 3,23,144 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 21. This is the sixth day in a row that India reported over 3 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of active cases: 28,82,204 as of April 27, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,92,311 as of April 27, 2021

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5520 66 Arunachal Pradesh 16993 58 Assam 220344 1215 Bihar 323514 2222 Chandigarh 33498 440 Chhattisgarh 538558 7536 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 4700 4 Goa 63483 1055 Gujarat 382426 6486 Haryana 352515 3842 Himachal Pradesh 73504 1363 Jharkhand 155669 2115 Karnataka 1073257 14627 Kerala 1189267 5138 Lakshadweep 1067 1 Madhya Pradesh 414235 5221 Maharashtra 3601796 65284 Manipur 29267 390 Meghalaya 14560 161 Mizoram 4731 13 Nagaland 12413 98 Delhi 940930 14628 Puducherry 45758 758 Punjab 286942 8530 Rajasthan 380550 3685 Sikkim 6261 140 Tamil Nadu 976876 13651 Telangana 340590 2094 Tripura 33514 394 Uttar Pradesh 804563 11414 Uttarakhand 115615 2213 West Bengal 653984 197894 Odisha 367111 1997 Andhra Pradesh 940574 7736 Jammu and Kashmir 140117 2172 Ladakh 11507

138

No. of people discharged: 1,45,56,209

Total Vaccination: 14,52,71,186

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.