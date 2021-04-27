State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 27

Today is the sixth day in a row that India reported over 3 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 27 2021, 08:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 10:11 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Tuesday reported 3,23,144 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 21. This is the sixth day in a row that India reported over 3 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of active cases: 28,82,204 as of April 27, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,92,311 as of April 27, 2021

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands552066
Arunachal Pradesh1699358
Assam2203441215
Bihar3235142222
Chandigarh33498440
Chhattisgarh5385587536
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu47004
Goa634831055
Gujarat3824266486
Haryana3525153842
Himachal Pradesh735041363
Jharkhand1556692115
Karnataka107325714627
Kerala11892675138
Lakshadweep10671
Madhya Pradesh4142355221
Maharashtra360179665284
Manipur29267390
Meghalaya14560161
Mizoram473113
Nagaland1241398
Delhi94093014628
Puducherry45758758
Punjab2869428530
Rajasthan3805503685
Sikkim6261140
Tamil Nadu97687613651
Telangana3405902094
Tripura33514394
Uttar Pradesh80456311414
Uttarakhand1156152213
West Bengal653984197894
Odisha3671111997
Andhra Pradesh9405747736
Jammu and Kashmir1401172172
Ladakh11507
 		138

 

No. of people discharged: 1,45,56,209

Total Vaccination: 14,52,71,186

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

