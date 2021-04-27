State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 27

India on Tuesday reported 3,23,144 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 21. This is the sixth day in a row that India reported over 3 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of active cases: 28,82,204 as of April 27, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,92,311 as of April 27, 2021
|States
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5520
|66
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16993
|58
|Assam
|220344
|1215
|Bihar
|323514
|2222
|Chandigarh
|33498
|440
|Chhattisgarh
|538558
|7536
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|4700
|4
|Goa
|63483
|1055
|Gujarat
|382426
|6486
|Haryana
|352515
|3842
|Himachal Pradesh
|73504
|1363
|Jharkhand
|155669
|2115
|Karnataka
|1073257
|14627
|Kerala
|1189267
|5138
|Lakshadweep
|1067
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|414235
|5221
|Maharashtra
|3601796
|65284
|Manipur
|29267
|390
|Meghalaya
|14560
|161
|Mizoram
|4731
|13
|Nagaland
|12413
|98
|Delhi
|940930
|14628
|Puducherry
|45758
|758
|Punjab
|286942
|8530
|Rajasthan
|380550
|3685
|Sikkim
|6261
|140
|Tamil Nadu
|976876
|13651
|Telangana
|340590
|2094
|Tripura
|33514
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|804563
|11414
|Uttarakhand
|115615
|2213
|West Bengal
|653984
|197894
|Odisha
|367111
|1997
|Andhra Pradesh
|940574
|7736
|Jammu and Kashmir
|140117
|2172
|Ladakh
|11507
|138
No. of people discharged: 1,45,56,209
Total Vaccination: 14,52,71,186
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
