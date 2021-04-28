State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 28

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 28

The country logged a rise of 3,60,960 single-day Covid cases

DH Web Desk
Apr 28 2021
  Apr 28 2021, 09:32 ist
  updated: Apr 28 2021, 13:05 ist
India touched the grim mark of 2 lakh Covid-19 deaths with 3,293 more deaths recorded on Wednesday. The country logged a rise of 3,60,960 single-day Covid cases, resuming its upward trajectory again after a day of a slight dip.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,79,97,267 as of April 28, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,01,187 as of April 28, 2021




Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,76466
Arunachal Pradesh17,89858
Assam243,8021,233
Bihar428,0012,307
Chandigarh40,350446
Chhattisgarh682,3397,782
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu6,9124
Goa81,9081,086
Gujarat524,7256,656
Haryana447,7543,926
Himachal Pradesh91,3501,387
Jharkhand213,4142,246
Karnataka1,400,77514,807
Kerala1,460,3645,170
Lakshadweep2,4011
Madhya Pradesh525,4075319
Maharashtra4,410,08566179
Manipur30,742393
Meghalaya16,271165
Mizoram5,74213
Nagaland13,44599
Delhi1,072,06515,009
Puducherry55,047771
Punjab351,2828630
Rajasthan546,9643806
Sikkim7,426142
Tamil Nadu1,113,50213728
Telangana419,9662150
Tripura34,862396
Uttar Pradesh1,153,09711,678
Uttarakhand162,5622,309
West Bengal776,34511,082
Odisha420,1292,007
Andhra Pradesh1,054,8757,800
Jammu and Kashmir166,0542,197
Ladakh13,642139

 

No. of people discharged: 1,48,17,371 

Total Vaccination: 14,78,27,367

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

