State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 11

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 11

With 6,148 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, India has the highest single-day toll in the world

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2021, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 05:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported less than one lakh new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day on Thursday, bringing in sight the receding of the second wave of the virus. 

However, with 6,148 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, India has the highest single-day toll in the world. This is largely attributed to Bihar's revision of its official Covid-19 death toll late on Wednesday night. The state added nearly 4,000 deaths to its official toll.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

 29,183,121 as of June 10, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

3,59,676 as of June 10, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7,168125
Andhra Pradesh1,779,77311,696
Arunachal Pradesh30,247128
Assam446,4453,793
Bihar715,1799,429
Chandigarh60,862781
Chhattisgarh983,91613,271
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10,4374
Delhi1,430,12824,704
Goa160,7402,877
Gujarat818,3519,965
Haryana764,0948,829
Himachal Pradesh196,9053,343
Jammu and Kashmir303,7494,118
Jharkhand342,4815,076
Karnataka2,728,24832,291
Kerala2,674,16610,437
Ladakh19,385195
Lakshadweep9,00242
Madhya Pradesh786,7558,441
Maharashtra5,863,880101,833
Manipur57,351915
Meghalaya39,983694
Mizoram14,53458
Nagaland23,237435
Odisha831,1293,123
Puducherry110,7481,648
Punjab583,47415,293
Rajasthan948,0248,749
Sikkim17,656276
Tamil Nadu2,292,02528,170
Telangana596,8133,426
Tripura57,452591
Uttarakhand335,4786,849
Uttar Pradesh1,700,47621,516
West Bengal1,442,83016,555

 

Total Vaccination: 24,27,26,693

No. of people discharged: 2,76,55,493

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Puducherry
Andhra Pradesh
Maharashtra
Goa
Odisha
Telangana
Daman & Diu
Gujarat
Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand
West Bengal
Bihar
Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh
Punjab
Haryana
Uttarakhand
Assam
Sikkim
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Manipur
Nagaland
Arunachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Chandigarh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

A Supernova called Dingko

A Supernova called Dingko

 