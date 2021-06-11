Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 11

India reported less than one lakh new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day on Thursday, bringing in sight the receding of the second wave of the virus.
However, with 6,148 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, India has the highest single-day toll in the world. This is largely attributed to Bihar's revision of its official Covid-19 death toll late on Wednesday night. The state added nearly 4,000 deaths to its official toll.
Coronavirus in India
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
29,183,121 as of June 10, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
3,59,676 as of June 10, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,168
|125
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,779,773
|11,696
|Arunachal Pradesh
|30,247
|128
|Assam
|446,445
|3,793
|Bihar
|715,179
|9,429
|Chandigarh
|60,862
|781
|Chhattisgarh
|983,916
|13,271
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10,437
|4
|Delhi
|1,430,128
|24,704
|Goa
|160,740
|2,877
|Gujarat
|818,351
|9,965
|Haryana
|764,094
|8,829
|Himachal Pradesh
|196,905
|3,343
|Jammu and Kashmir
|303,749
|4,118
|Jharkhand
|342,481
|5,076
|Karnataka
|2,728,248
|32,291
|Kerala
|2,674,166
|10,437
|Ladakh
|19,385
|195
|Lakshadweep
|9,002
|42
|Madhya Pradesh
|786,755
|8,441
|Maharashtra
|5,863,880
|101,833
|Manipur
|57,351
|915
|Meghalaya
|39,983
|694
|Mizoram
|14,534
|58
|Nagaland
|23,237
|435
|Odisha
|831,129
|3,123
|Puducherry
|110,748
|1,648
|Punjab
|583,474
|15,293
|Rajasthan
|948,024
|8,749
|Sikkim
|17,656
|276
|Tamil Nadu
|2,292,025
|28,170
|Telangana
|596,813
|3,426
|Tripura
|57,452
|591
|Uttarakhand
|335,478
|6,849
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,700,476
|21,516
|West Bengal
|1,442,830
|16,555
Total Vaccination: 24,27,26,693
No. of people discharged: 2,76,55,493
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19
