Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 11

India reported less than one lakh new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day on Thursday, bringing in sight the receding of the second wave of the virus.

However, with 6,148 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, India has the highest single-day toll in the world. This is largely attributed to Bihar's revision of its official Covid-19 death toll late on Wednesday night. The state added nearly 4,000 deaths to its official toll.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

29,183,121 as of June 10, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

3,59,676 as of June 10, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7,168 125 Andhra Pradesh 1,779,773 11,696 Arunachal Pradesh 30,247 128 Assam 446,445 3,793 Bihar 715,179 9,429 Chandigarh 60,862 781 Chhattisgarh 983,916 13,271 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10,437 4 Delhi 1,430,128 24,704 Goa 160,740 2,877 Gujarat 818,351 9,965 Haryana 764,094 8,829 Himachal Pradesh 196,905 3,343 Jammu and Kashmir 303,749 4,118 Jharkhand 342,481 5,076 Karnataka 2,728,248 32,291 Kerala 2,674,166 10,437 Ladakh 19,385 195 Lakshadweep 9,002 42 Madhya Pradesh 786,755 8,441 Maharashtra 5,863,880 101,833 Manipur 57,351 915 Meghalaya 39,983 694 Mizoram 14,534 58 Nagaland 23,237 435 Odisha 831,129 3,123 Puducherry 110,748 1,648 Punjab 583,474 15,293 Rajasthan 948,024 8,749 Sikkim 17,656 276 Tamil Nadu 2,292,025 28,170 Telangana 596,813 3,426 Tripura 57,452 591 Uttarakhand 335,478 6,849 Uttar Pradesh 1,700,476 21,516 West Bengal 1,442,830 16,555

Total Vaccination: 24,27,26,693

No. of people discharged: 2,76,55,493

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19