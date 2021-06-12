Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 12

India continued to report under one lakh cases for the fourth straight day on Friday while the country's deaths and fatality rate remained high. After Bihar added nearly 4,000 new deaths, Maharashtra added over 2,600 new deaths on the previous day.
The total case tally presently amounts to
2,92,74,823.
With 3,403 new deaths, the current fatality rate stood at 1.24 per cent. Active cases continued to decline, with 11,21,671 currently positive for the deadly virus.
Coronavirus in India
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,92,74,823 as of June 11, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,63,079 as of June 11, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,197
|125
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,787,883
|11,763
|Arunachal Pradesh
|30,492
|133
|Assam
|450,201
|3,844
|Bihar
|715,730
|9,452
|Chandigarh
|60,928
|783
|Chhattisgarh
|984,950
|13,285
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10,445
|4
|Delhi
|1,430,433
|24,748
|Goa
|161,153
|2,891
|Gujarat
|818,895
|9,976
|Haryana
|764,633
|8,861
|Himachal Pradesh
|197,438
|3,358
|Jammu and Kashmir
|304,866
|4,143
|Jharkhand
|342,774
|5,081
|Karnataka
|2,739,290
|32,485
|Kerala
|2,688,590
|10,631
|Ladakh
|19,475
|197
|Lakshadweep
|9,073
|42
|Madhya Pradesh
|787,175
|8,475
|Maharashtra
|5,876,087
|103,748
|Manipur
|58,081
|925
|Meghalaya
|40,586
|704
|Mizoram
|14,743
|61
|Nagaland
|23,350
|441
|Odisha
|837,226
|3,167
|Puducherry
|111,255
|1,657
|Punjab
|584,785
|15,367
|Rajasthan
|948,562
|8,772
|Sikkim
|17,943
|279
|Tamil Nadu
|2,308,838
|28,528
|Telangana
|598,611
|3,440
|Tripura
|58,093
|596
|Uttarakhand
|335,866
|6,878
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,701,072
|21,597
|West Bengal
|1,448,104
|16,642
Total Vaccination: 24,60,85,649
No. of people discharged: 2,77,90,073
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19
