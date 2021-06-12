State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 12

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2021, 06:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 06:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

India continued to report under one lakh cases for the fourth straight day on Friday while the country's deaths and fatality rate remained high. After Bihar added nearly 4,000 new deaths, Maharashtra added over 2,600 new deaths on the previous day.

The total case tally presently amounts to 

2,92,74,823.

With 3,403 new deaths, the current fatality rate stood at 1.24 per cent. Active cases continued to decline, with 11,21,671 currently positive for the deadly virus.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):  2,92,74,823 as of June 11, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):  3,63,079 as of June 11, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7,197125
Andhra Pradesh1,787,88311,763
Arunachal Pradesh30,492133
Assam450,2013,844
Bihar715,7309,452
Chandigarh60,928783
Chhattisgarh984,95013,285
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10,4454
Delhi1,430,43324,748
Goa161,1532,891
Gujarat818,8959,976
Haryana764,6338,861
Himachal Pradesh197,4383,358
Jammu and Kashmir304,8664,143
Jharkhand342,7745,081
Karnataka2,739,29032,485
Kerala2,688,59010,631
Ladakh19,475197
Lakshadweep9,07342
Madhya Pradesh787,1758,475
Maharashtra5,876,087103,748
Manipur58,081925
Meghalaya40,586704
Mizoram14,74361
Nagaland23,350441
Odisha837,2263,167
Puducherry111,2551,657
Punjab584,78515,367
Rajasthan948,5628,772
Sikkim17,943279
Tamil Nadu2,308,83828,528
Telangana598,6113,440
Tripura58,093596
Uttarakhand335,8666,878
Uttar Pradesh1,701,07221,597
West Bengal1,448,10416,642

 

Total Vaccination: 24,60,85,649

No. of people discharged: 2,77,90,073

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19

