Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 12

India continued to report under one lakh cases for the fourth straight day on Friday while the country's deaths and fatality rate remained high. After Bihar added nearly 4,000 new deaths, Maharashtra added over 2,600 new deaths on the previous day.

The total case tally presently amounts to

2,92,74,823.

With 3,403 new deaths, the current fatality rate stood at 1.24 per cent. Active cases continued to decline, with 11,21,671 currently positive for the deadly virus.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,92,74,823 as of June 11, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,63,079 as of June 11, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7,197 125 Andhra Pradesh 1,787,883 11,763 Arunachal Pradesh 30,492 133 Assam 450,201 3,844 Bihar 715,730 9,452 Chandigarh 60,928 783 Chhattisgarh 984,950 13,285 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10,445 4 Delhi 1,430,433 24,748 Goa 161,153 2,891 Gujarat 818,895 9,976 Haryana 764,633 8,861 Himachal Pradesh 197,438 3,358 Jammu and Kashmir 304,866 4,143 Jharkhand 342,774 5,081 Karnataka 2,739,290 32,485 Kerala 2,688,590 10,631 Ladakh 19,475 197 Lakshadweep 9,073 42 Madhya Pradesh 787,175 8,475 Maharashtra 5,876,087 103,748 Manipur 58,081 925 Meghalaya 40,586 704 Mizoram 14,743 61 Nagaland 23,350 441 Odisha 837,226 3,167 Puducherry 111,255 1,657 Punjab 584,785 15,367 Rajasthan 948,562 8,772 Sikkim 17,943 279 Tamil Nadu 2,308,838 28,528 Telangana 598,611 3,440 Tripura 58,093 596 Uttarakhand 335,866 6,878 Uttar Pradesh 1,701,072 21,597 West Bengal 1,448,104 16,642

Total Vaccination: 24,60,85,649

No. of people discharged: 2,77,90,073

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19