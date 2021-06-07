Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 7

India reported 1,00,636 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.
The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days.
Nearly 15 months after the Covid-19 pandemic hit Maharashtra, the death toll crossed the one-lakh mark on Sunday.
Meanwhile, several states began easing Covid curbs starting today seeing the declining trend
Coronavirus in India
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,89,09,975 as of June 7, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,49,186 as of June 7, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,119
|122
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,758,339
|11,466
|Arunachal Pradesh
|29,336
|125
|Assam
|434,942
|3,658
|Bihar
|713,117
|5,381
|Chandigarh
|60,659
|772
|Chhattisgarh
|980,575
|13,217
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10,394
|4
|Delhi
|1,429,244
|24,591
|Goa
|159,393
|2,760
|Gujarat
|816,234
|9,933
|Haryana
|762,291
|8,712
|Himachal Pradesh
|195,099
|3,297
|Jammu and Kashmir
|300,490
|4,074
|Jharkhand
|341,218
|5,054
|Karnataka
|2,695,523
|31,580
|Kerala
|2,633,082
|9,946
|Ladakh
|19,197
|195
|Lakshadweep
|8,737
|38
|Madhya Pradesh
|785,196
|8,337
|Maharashtra
|5,831,781
|100,130
|Manipur
|55,230
|881
|Meghalaya
|38,718
|664
|Mizoram
|13,679
|55
|Nagaland
|22,773
|426
|Odisha
|813,096
|2,994
|Puducherry
|109,079
|1,628
|Punjab
|579,560
|15,076
|Rajasthan
|946,346
|8,656
|Sikkim
|17,111
|273
|Tamil Nadu
|2,237,233
|27,005
|Telangana
|591,170
|3,378
|Tripura
|55,469
|564
|Uttarakhand
|334,024
|6,699
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,698,389
|21,236
|West Bengal
|1,426,132
|16,259
No. of people discharged: 2,71,59,180
Total Vaccination: 23,27,86,482
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
