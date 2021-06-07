State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 7

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 7

India reported 1,00,636 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days on Monday

India reported 1,00,636 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days.

Nearly 15 months after the Covid-19 pandemic hit Maharashtra, the death toll crossed the one-lakh mark on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several states began easing Covid curbs starting today seeing the declining trend

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,89,09,975 as of June 7, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,49,186 as of June 7, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7,119122
Andhra Pradesh1,758,33911,466
Arunachal Pradesh29,336125
Assam434,9423,658
Bihar713,1175,381
Chandigarh60,659772
Chhattisgarh980,57513,217
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10,3944
Delhi1,429,24424,591
Goa159,3932,760
Gujarat816,2349,933
Haryana762,2918,712
Himachal Pradesh195,0993,297
Jammu and Kashmir300,4904,074
Jharkhand341,2185,054
Karnataka2,695,52331,580
Kerala2,633,0829,946
Ladakh19,197195
Lakshadweep8,73738
Madhya Pradesh785,1968,337
Maharashtra5,831,781100,130
Manipur55,230881
Meghalaya38,718664
Mizoram13,67955
Nagaland22,773426
Odisha813,0962,994
Puducherry109,0791,628
Punjab579,56015,076
Rajasthan946,3468,656
Sikkim17,111273
Tamil Nadu2,237,23327,005
Telangana591,1703,378
Tripura55,469564
Uttarakhand334,0246,699
Uttar Pradesh1,698,38921,236
West Bengal1,426,13216,259

No. of people discharged: 2,71,59,180

Total Vaccination: 23,27,86,482

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19. 

