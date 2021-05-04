State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 4

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 4

Countries across the world rushed to the aid of India to help the curb of Covid-19

  • May 04 2021, 08:24 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 08:27 ist
Family members perform the last rites of a person, who died from coronavirus, at a Christian cemetery in New Delhi, Monday, May 3, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India's coronavirus tally neared the two-crore mark with 3,68,147 new cases on Monday. The death toll rose to 2,18,959 with 3,417 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry. Countries across the world rushed to the aid of India to help the curb of Covid-19.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,99,25,604 as of May 3, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,18,959 as of May 3, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,08469
Arunachal Pradesh18,73859
Assam258,9611,360
Bihar497,6402,739
Chandigarh44,306496
Chhattisgarh756,4279,009
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu7,8714
Goa95,3851,274
Gujarat594,6027,508
Haryana514,8884,486
Himachal Pradesh104,4911,569
Jharkhand244,4722,944
Karnataka1,601,86516,011
Kerala1,638,7785,405
Lakshadweep3,0104
Madhya Pradesh588,3685,812
Maharashtra4,722,40170,284
Manipur32,161415
Meghalaya17,429179
Mizoram6,35816
Nagaland14,350109
Delhi1,194,94616,966
Puducherry61,361833
Punjab385,2709,317
Rajasthan633,9514,558
Sikkim8,441149
Tamil Nadu1,207,11214,346
Telangana456,4852,417
Tripura35,723399
Uttar Pradesh1,313,36113,162
Uttarakhand191,6202,802
West Bengal863,39311,539
Odisha462,6222,068
Andhra Pradesh1,145,0228,136
Jammu and Kashmir183,4862,370
Ladakh14,226145

No. of people discharged: 1,62,93,003        

Total Vaccination: 15,71,98,207

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

