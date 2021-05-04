Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 4

India's coronavirus tally neared the two-crore mark with 3,68,147 new cases on Monday. The death toll rose to 2,18,959 with 3,417 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry. Countries across the world rushed to the aid of India to help the curb of Covid-19.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
1,99,25,604 as of May 3, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,18,959 as of May 3, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,084
|69
|Arunachal Pradesh
|18,738
|59
|Assam
|258,961
|1,360
|Bihar
|497,640
|2,739
|Chandigarh
|44,306
|496
|Chhattisgarh
|756,427
|9,009
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|7,871
|4
|Goa
|95,385
|1,274
|Gujarat
|594,602
|7,508
|Haryana
|514,888
|4,486
|Himachal Pradesh
|104,491
|1,569
|Jharkhand
|244,472
|2,944
|Karnataka
|1,601,865
|16,011
|Kerala
|1,638,778
|5,405
|Lakshadweep
|3,010
|4
|Madhya Pradesh
|588,368
|5,812
|Maharashtra
|4,722,401
|70,284
|Manipur
|32,161
|415
|Meghalaya
|17,429
|179
|Mizoram
|6,358
|16
|Nagaland
|14,350
|109
|Delhi
|1,194,946
|16,966
|Puducherry
|61,361
|833
|Punjab
|385,270
|9,317
|Rajasthan
|633,951
|4,558
|Sikkim
|8,441
|149
|Tamil Nadu
|1,207,112
|14,346
|Telangana
|456,485
|2,417
|Tripura
|35,723
|399
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,313,361
|13,162
|Uttarakhand
|191,620
|2,802
|West Bengal
|863,393
|11,539
|Odisha
|462,622
|2,068
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,145,022
|8,136
|Jammu and Kashmir
|183,486
|2,370
|Ladakh
|14,226
|145
No. of people discharged: 1,62,93,003
Total Vaccination: 15,71,98,207
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru
DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'
Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity
Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history
Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India
How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows
Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive