Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 4

India's coronavirus tally neared the two-crore mark with 3,68,147 new cases on Monday. The death toll rose to 2,18,959 with 3,417 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry. Countries across the world rushed to the aid of India to help the curb of Covid-19.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,99,25,604 as of May 3, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,18,959 as of May 3, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,084 69 Arunachal Pradesh 18,738 59 Assam 258,961 1,360 Bihar 497,640 2,739 Chandigarh 44,306 496 Chhattisgarh 756,427 9,009 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 7,871 4 Goa 95,385 1,274 Gujarat 594,602 7,508 Haryana 514,888 4,486 Himachal Pradesh 104,491 1,569 Jharkhand 244,472 2,944 Karnataka 1,601,865 16,011 Kerala 1,638,778 5,405 Lakshadweep 3,010 4 Madhya Pradesh 588,368 5,812 Maharashtra 4,722,401 70,284 Manipur 32,161 415 Meghalaya 17,429 179 Mizoram 6,358 16 Nagaland 14,350 109 Delhi 1,194,946 16,966 Puducherry 61,361 833 Punjab 385,270 9,317 Rajasthan 633,951 4,558 Sikkim 8,441 149 Tamil Nadu 1,207,112 14,346 Telangana 456,485 2,417 Tripura 35,723 399 Uttar Pradesh 1,313,361 13,162 Uttarakhand 191,620 2,802 West Bengal 863,393 11,539 Odisha 462,622 2,068 Andhra Pradesh 1,145,022 8,136 Jammu and Kashmir 183,486 2,370 Ladakh 14,226 145

No. of people discharged: 1,62,93,003

Total Vaccination: 15,71,98,207

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.