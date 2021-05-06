State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 6

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 6

The top scientific advisor to the Centre said a third wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is 'inevitable'

India's reported over 3.8 lakh infections in a single day on Wednesday, with overall deaths amounting to 2.6 lakh with a record 3,780 fatalities in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. A bed-blocking scam jolted the Karnataka government, as a shortage of medical supplies and oxygen continued to hurt the country.

The top scientific advisor to the Centre said a third wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is “inevitable” given the high level of circulation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,04,38,960 as of May 5, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,26,188 as of May 5, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,18170
Arunachal Pradesh19,19259
Assam267,9251,430
Bihar523,8412,926
Chandigarh45,976518
Chhattisgarh787,4869,485
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu8,1744
Goa100,9021,372
Gujarat620,4727,779
Haryana543,5594,779
Himachal Pradesh110,9451,660
Jharkhand257,3453,205
Karnataka1,690,93416,538
Kerala1,701,9795,507
Lakshadweep3,2496
Madhya Pradesh612,6666,003
Maharashtra4,822,90271,742
Manipur32,956424
Meghalaya18,014185
Mizoram6,79417
Nagaland14,717118
Delhi1,232,94217,752
Puducherry63,298865
Punjab399,5569,645
Rajasthan668,2214,866
Sikkim8,698151
Tamil Nadu1,249,29214,612
Telangana469,7222,527
Tripura36,234400
Uttar Pradesh204,0513,015
Uttarakhand1,368,18313,798
West Bengal898,53311,744
Odisha479,7522,088
Andhra Pradesh1,184,0288,289
Jammu and Kashmir191,8692,458
Ladakh14,560151

 

No. of people discharged: 1,66,13,292        

Total Vaccination: 16,04,94,188

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

