Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 6

India's reported over 3.8 lakh infections in a single day on Wednesday, with overall deaths amounting to 2.6 lakh with a record 3,780 fatalities in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. A bed-blocking scam jolted the Karnataka government, as a shortage of medical supplies and oxygen continued to hurt the country.

The top scientific advisor to the Centre said a third wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is “inevitable” given the high level of circulation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,04,38,960 as of May 5, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,26,188 as of May 5, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,181 70 Arunachal Pradesh 19,192 59 Assam 267,925 1,430 Bihar 523,841 2,926 Chandigarh 45,976 518 Chhattisgarh 787,486 9,485 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 8,174 4 Goa 100,902 1,372 Gujarat 620,472 7,779 Haryana 543,559 4,779 Himachal Pradesh 110,945 1,660 Jharkhand 257,345 3,205 Karnataka 1,690,934 16,538 Kerala 1,701,979 5,507 Lakshadweep 3,249 6 Madhya Pradesh 612,666 6,003 Maharashtra 4,822,902 71,742 Manipur 32,956 424 Meghalaya 18,014 185 Mizoram 6,794 17 Nagaland 14,717 118 Delhi 1,232,942 17,752 Puducherry 63,298 865 Punjab 399,556 9,645 Rajasthan 668,221 4,866 Sikkim 8,698 151 Tamil Nadu 1,249,292 14,612 Telangana 469,722 2,527 Tripura 36,234 400 Uttar Pradesh 204,051 3,015 Uttarakhand 1,368,183 13,798 West Bengal 898,533 11,744 Odisha 479,752 2,088 Andhra Pradesh 1,184,028 8,289 Jammu and Kashmir 191,869 2,458 Ladakh 14,560 151

No. of people discharged: 1,66,13,292

Total Vaccination: 16,04,94,188

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.