Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 6

India's reported over 3.8 lakh infections in a single day on Wednesday, with overall deaths amounting to 2.6 lakh with a record 3,780 fatalities in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. A bed-blocking scam jolted the Karnataka government, as a shortage of medical supplies and oxygen continued to hurt the country.
The top scientific advisor to the Centre said a third wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is “inevitable” given the high level of circulation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,04,38,960 as of May 5, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,26,188 as of May 5, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,181
|70
|Arunachal Pradesh
|19,192
|59
|Assam
|267,925
|1,430
|Bihar
|523,841
|2,926
|Chandigarh
|45,976
|518
|Chhattisgarh
|787,486
|9,485
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|8,174
|4
|Goa
|100,902
|1,372
|Gujarat
|620,472
|7,779
|Haryana
|543,559
|4,779
|Himachal Pradesh
|110,945
|1,660
|Jharkhand
|257,345
|3,205
|Karnataka
|1,690,934
|16,538
|Kerala
|1,701,979
|5,507
|Lakshadweep
|3,249
|6
|Madhya Pradesh
|612,666
|6,003
|Maharashtra
|4,822,902
|71,742
|Manipur
|32,956
|424
|Meghalaya
|18,014
|185
|Mizoram
|6,794
|17
|Nagaland
|14,717
|118
|Delhi
|1,232,942
|17,752
|Puducherry
|63,298
|865
|Punjab
|399,556
|9,645
|Rajasthan
|668,221
|4,866
|Sikkim
|8,698
|151
|Tamil Nadu
|1,249,292
|14,612
|Telangana
|469,722
|2,527
|Tripura
|36,234
|400
|Uttar Pradesh
|204,051
|3,015
|Uttarakhand
|1,368,183
|13,798
|West Bengal
|898,533
|11,744
|Odisha
|479,752
|2,088
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,184,028
|8,289
|Jammu and Kashmir
|191,869
|2,458
|Ladakh
|14,560
|151
No. of people discharged: 1,66,13,292
Total Vaccination: 16,04,94,188
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
