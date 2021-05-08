State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 8

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 8

The overall death toll crossed 2.3 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 09:46 ist
In this picture taken on May 5, 2021, relatives grieve as they arrive for the cremation of their loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus at a crematorium in Moradabad. Credit: AFP Photo

With 4,01,078 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,18,92,676, while the active cases crossed the 37-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an Indian-American group of physicians is shipping 5,000 oxygen concentrators to India to save the lives of the people infected with the coronavirus.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,18,92,676 as of May 8, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,38,270 as of May 8, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,31172
Arunachal Pradesh19,80260
Assam283,3131,578
Bihar567,2693,139
Chandigarh48,442549
Chhattisgarh830,11710,158
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu8,5964
Goa112,4621,557
Gujarat658,0368,154
Haryana587,6825,299
Himachal Pradesh122,9061,793
Jharkhand276,0623,615
Karnataka1,838,88517,804
Kerala1,824,8565,682
Lakshadweep3,6299
Madhya Pradesh649,1146,244
Maharashtra4,996,75874,413
Manipur34,333449
Meghalaya18,927199
Mizoram7,38217
Nagaland15,580122
Delhi1,292,86718,739
Puducherry68,373920
Punjab424,64710,144
Rajasthan720,7995,346
Sikkim9,451160
Tamil Nadu1,323,96515,171
Telangana487,1992,666
Tripura37,208405
Uttar Pradesh1,453,67914,873
Uttarakhand229,9933,430
West Bengal954,28212,076
Odisha512,4002,140
Andhra Pradesh1,245,3748,519
Jammu and Kashmir206,9542,612
Ladakh15,023152

No. of people discharged: 1,79,30,960  

Total Vaccination: 16,73,46,544

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Modi govt under fire as fuel prices rise

DH Toon | Modi govt under fire as fuel prices rise

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Amid India’s Covid-19 crisis, a community mobilises

Amid India’s Covid-19 crisis, a community mobilises

Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 