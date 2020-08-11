Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 11

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 11

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 22,62,907; death toll stands at 45,206 as of August 11

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2020, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 08:01 ist
A healthcare worker checks the temperature and pulse of a resident during a check-up camp for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 22 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 22,62,907 as of August 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

45,206

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1,49020
Arunachal Pradesh21553
Assam58,837145
Bihar82,719450
Chandigarh1,59525
Chhattisgarh12,50299
Dadar and Nagar Haveli8201
Daman and Diu5461
Goa9,02980
Gujarat72,1202,674
Haryana42,429489
Himachal Pradesh3,43415
Jharkhand18,156177
Karnataka1,82,3543,312
Kerala35,515115
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh39,8911015
Maharashtra5,24,51318,050
Manipur3,85311
Meghalaya10626
Mizoram6200
Nagaland3,0118
Delhi1,46,1344,131
Puducherry5,62489
Punjab24,889604
Rajasthan53,670800
Sikkim9101
Tamil Nadu3,02,8155,041
Telangana80,751637
Tripura6,22642
Uttar Pradesh1,26,7222,120
Uttarakhand10,021134
West Bengal98,4592,100
Odisha47,455286
Andhra Pradesh2,35,5252036
Jammu and Kashmir25,367478
Ladakh168811

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,78,106

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

