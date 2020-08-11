Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 11

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 22 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 22,62,907 as of August 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

45,206

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1,490 20 Arunachal Pradesh 2155 3 Assam 58,837 145 Bihar 82,719 450 Chandigarh 1,595 25 Chhattisgarh 12,502 99 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 820 1 Daman and Diu 546 1 Goa 9,029 80 Gujarat 72,120 2,674 Haryana 42,429 489 Himachal Pradesh 3,434 15 Jharkhand 18,156 177 Karnataka 1,82,354 3,312 Kerala 35,515 115 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 39,891 1015 Maharashtra 5,24,513 18,050 Manipur 3,853 11 Meghalaya 1062 6 Mizoram 620 0 Nagaland 3,011 8 Delhi 1,46,134 4,131 Puducherry 5,624 89 Punjab 24,889 604 Rajasthan 53,670 800 Sikkim 910 1 Tamil Nadu 3,02,815 5,041 Telangana 80,751 637 Tripura 6,226 42 Uttar Pradesh 1,26,722 2,120 Uttarakhand 10,021 134 West Bengal 98,459 2,100 Odisha 47,455 286 Andhra Pradesh 2,35,525 2036 Jammu and Kashmir 25,367 478 Ladakh 1688 11

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,78,106

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.