Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 20

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 27 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 28,31,785 as of August 20

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 53,914

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2,529 30 Arunachal Pradesh 2,875 5 Assam 82,201 203 Bihar 1,12,759 568 Chandigarh 2,396 31 Chhattisgarh 17,485 161 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1951 2 Goa 12,675 124 Gujarat 82,087 2,839 Haryana 49,930 567 Himachal Pradesh 4,319 20 Jharkhand 25,333 265 Karnataka 2,49,590 4,327 Kerala 50,231 182 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 48,351 1,159 Maharashtra 6,28,642 21,033 Manipur 4,876 18 Meghalaya 1,506 6 Mizoram 860 0 Nagaland 3,588 8 Delhi 1,56,139 4,235 Puducherry 8,762 129 Punjab 36,083 920 Rajasthan 64,676 908 Sikkim 1,232 3 Tamil Nadu 3,55,449 6,123 Telangana 95,700 719 Tripura 7,654 65 Uttar Pradesh 1,67,590 2,638 Uttarakhand 13,225 178 West Bengal 1,25,922 2,581 Odisha 67,122 372 Andhra Pradesh 3,16,003 2,906 Jammu and Kashmir 30,034 572 Ladakh 2,010 17

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.