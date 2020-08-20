Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 20

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 20

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 28,31,785; death toll stands at 53,914 as of August 20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 20 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 07:24 ist
Labourers take a break from work as they play a board game sitting in front of a closed photo-studio shop. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 27 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 28,31,785 as of August 20

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 53,914

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2,52930
Arunachal Pradesh2,8755
Assam82,201203
Bihar1,12,759568
Chandigarh2,39631
Chhattisgarh17,485161
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu19512
Goa12,675124
Gujarat82,0872,839
Haryana49,930567
Himachal Pradesh4,31920
Jharkhand25,333265
Karnataka2,49,5904,327
Kerala50,231182
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh48,3511,159
Maharashtra6,28,64221,033
Manipur4,87618
Meghalaya1,5066
Mizoram8600
Nagaland3,5888
Delhi1,56,1394,235
Puducherry8,762129
Punjab36,083920
Rajasthan64,676908
Sikkim1,2323
Tamil Nadu3,55,4496,123
Telangana95,700719
Tripura7,65465
Uttar Pradesh1,67,5902,638
Uttarakhand13,225178
West Bengal1,25,9222,581
Odisha67,122372
Andhra Pradesh3,16,0032,906
Jammu and Kashmir30,034572
Ladakh2,01017

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Tripura
Nagaland
Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Puducherry

What's Brewing

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

 