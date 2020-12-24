Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 24

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

10,145,853 as of December 24

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

147,062







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,896 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,678 56 Assam 215,680 1,029 Bihar 249,336 1,371 Chandigarh 19,309 314 Chhattisgarh 272,426 3,249 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,354 2 Goa 50,454 728 Gujarat 239,195 4,262 Haryana 259,745 2,854 Himachal Pradesh 53,766 887 Jharkhand 113,609 1,014 Karnataka 912,340 12,038 Kerala 726,688 2,914 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 235,369 3,524 Maharashtra 1,909,951 49,058 Manipur 27,827 338 Meghalaya 13,328 135 Mizoram 4,156 8 Nagaland 11,890 77 Delhi 620,681 10,384 Puducherry 37,885 629 Punjab 164,505 5,260 Rajasthan 302,709 2,650 Sikkim 5,632 125 Tamil Nadu 811,115 12,036 Telangana 283,556 1,524 Tripura 33,216 381 Uttar Pradesh 578,697 8,266 Uttarakhand 88,376 1,458 West Bengal 543,214 9,505 Odisha 327,542 1,850 Andhra Pradesh 880,075 7,089 Jammu and Kashmir 119,344 1,860 Ladakh 9,309 125

No. of people discharged: 96,36,487

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.