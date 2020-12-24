Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 24

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 24

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 10,145,853; death toll stands at 147,062 as of December 24

  • Dec 24 2020, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 08:38 ist
A police constable dressed as Santa Claus distributes helmets among commuters, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI.

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

10,145,853 as of December 24

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

147,062




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,89662
Arunachal Pradesh16,67856
Assam215,6801,029
Bihar249,3361,371
Chandigarh19,309314
Chhattisgarh272,4263,249
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3542
Goa50,454728
Gujarat239,1954,262
Haryana259,7452,854
Himachal Pradesh53,766887
Jharkhand113,6091,014
Karnataka912,34012,038
Kerala726,6882,914
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh235,3693,524
Maharashtra1,909,95149,058
Manipur27,827338
Meghalaya13,328135
Mizoram4,1568
Nagaland11,89077
Delhi620,68110,384
Puducherry37,885629
Punjab164,5055,260
Rajasthan302,7092,650
Sikkim5,632125
Tamil Nadu811,11512,036
Telangana283,5561,524
Tripura33,216381
Uttar Pradesh578,6978,266
Uttarakhand88,3761,458
West Bengal543,2149,505
Odisha327,5421,850
Andhra Pradesh880,0757,089
Jammu and Kashmir119,3441,860
Ladakh9,309125

No. of people discharged: 96,36,487

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

