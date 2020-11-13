Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 13

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 13

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 86,84,085; death toll stands at 128,127 as of November 13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 13 2020, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 08:24 ist
A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing, in Noida. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 86 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 12 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

86,84,085 as of November 13

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 128,127




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,49460
Arunachal Pradesh15,65746
Assam209,633954
Bihar223,9171,162
Chandigarh15,434243
Chhattisgarh205,9232,507
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2752
Goa45,498656
Gujarat183,8443,779
Haryana190,3231,960
Himachal Pradesh27,418405
Jharkhand105,224913
Karnataka853,79611,453
Kerala502,7191,771
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh179,9513,055
Maharashtra1,731,83345,560
Manipur20,957202
Meghalaya10,36894
Mizoram3,2422
Nagaland9,57853
Delhi459,9757,228
Puducherry36,114605
Punjab139,1844,389
Rajasthan217,1512,019
Sikkim4,34482
Tamil Nadu750,40911,415
Telangana254,6661,393
Tripura31,765359
Uttar Pradesh503,1597,281
Uttarakhand66,7881,086
West Bengal416,9847,452
Odisha305,0001,469
Andhra Pradesh847,9776,828
Jammu and Kashmir100,3511,558
Ladakh7,13486

No. of people discharged: 80,66,501     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Kolkata
Delhi
West Bengal
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttarakahand
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand
Bihar
Odisha
Sikkim
Manipur
Meghalaya
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Nagaland
Tripura
Kerala
Puducherry
Rajasthan
Gujarat
Goa
Mizoram

What's Brewing

Speak Out: November 13, 2020

Speak Out: November 13, 2020

DH Toon | Personal liberty and travesty of justice

DH Toon | Personal liberty and travesty of justice

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

 