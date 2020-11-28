Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 28

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 28

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 93,44,753; death toll stands at 1,36,084 as of November 28

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 28 2020, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 07:41 ist
More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 93 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

93,44,753 as of November 28

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,36,084




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands468261
Arunachal Pradesh1620449
Assam212320980
Bihar2338401248
Chandigarh17157270
Chhattisgarh2328352813
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33062
Goa47491686
Gujarat2051163938
Haryana2287462345
Himachal Pradesh37659601
Jharkhand108388961
Karnataka88108611738
Kerala5877072171
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2015973224
Maharashtra180855046898
Manipur24514256
Meghalaya11633110
Mizoram37885
Nagaland1109164
Delhi5512628811
Puducherry36856609
Punjab1500864737
Rajasthan2600402255
Sikkim4871102
Tamil Nadu77761611681
Telangana2676651448
Tripura32610370
Uttar Pradesh5377477697
Uttarakhand735271201
West Bengal4739878270
Odisha3172391718
Andhra Pradesh8664386976
Jammu and Kashmir1088711676
Ladakh8228113

 

No. of people discharged: 87,18,517

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

