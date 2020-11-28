Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 28

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 93 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4682 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16204 49 Assam 212320 980 Bihar 233840 1248 Chandigarh 17157 270 Chhattisgarh 232835 2813 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3306 2 Goa 47491 686 Gujarat 205116 3938 Haryana 228746 2345 Himachal Pradesh 37659 601 Jharkhand 108388 961 Karnataka 881086 11738 Kerala 587707 2171 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 201597 3224 Maharashtra 1808550 46898 Manipur 24514 256 Meghalaya 11633 110 Mizoram 3788 5 Nagaland 11091 64 Delhi 551262 8811 Puducherry 36856 609 Punjab 150086 4737 Rajasthan 260040 2255 Sikkim 4871 102 Tamil Nadu 777616 11681 Telangana 267665 1448 Tripura 32610 370 Uttar Pradesh 537747 7697 Uttarakhand 73527 1201 West Bengal 473987 8270 Odisha 317239 1718 Andhra Pradesh 866438 6976 Jammu and Kashmir 108871 1676 Ladakh 8228 113

No. of people discharged: 87,18,517

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.