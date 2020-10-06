Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 6

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 6

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 66,76,860; death toll stands at 1,04,499 as of October 6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 06 2020, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 07:40 ist
Health workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) collect swab samples from migrants who returned from their hometown at a railway station during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Mumbai. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 66 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

66,76,860 as of October 6

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,04,499




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,88453
Arunachal Pradesh10,54818
Assam186200749
Bihar188858924
Chandigarh12578177
Chhattisgarh123,3241,045
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,0872
Goa35719460
Gujarat1440273,512
Haryana1349091,491
Himachal Pradesh15909217
Jharkhand87210743
Karnataka6477129,370
Kerala234928859
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1370982,463
Maharashtra145365338,347
Manipur1210575
Meghalaya676254
Mizoram2,1200
Nagaland659422
Delhi2925605,542
Puducherry29277543
Punjab1191863,641
Rajasthan1461951,559
Sikkim3,17445
Tamil Nadu6253919,846
Telangana200,6111,171
Tripura27033299
Uttar Pradesh4174376,092
Uttarakhand51991669
West Bengal2736795,255
Odisha235330924
Andhra Pradesh7235127019
Jammu and Kashmir797381,252
Ladakh4,52161

No. of people discharged: 55,86,703     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Kolkata
West Bengal
Delhi
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Goa
Gujarat
Rajasthan
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Himachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Sikkim
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Meghalaya
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
Jharkhand
Odisha
Puducherry
Kerala
Kasargod
Haryana
Punjab
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad
Uttarakhand

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Bihar first, Bihari first': LJP's comeback

DH Toon | 'Bihar first, Bihari first': LJP's comeback

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram

Some planets may have better life conditions than Earth

Some planets may have better life conditions than Earth

Premium Motorola Razr 5G flip phone launched in India

Premium Motorola Razr 5G flip phone launched in India

India successfully tests SMART missile

India successfully tests SMART missile

 