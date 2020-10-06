Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 6

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 66 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

66,76,860 as of October 6

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,04,499







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,884 53 Arunachal Pradesh 10,548 18 Assam 186200 749 Bihar 188858 924 Chandigarh 12578 177 Chhattisgarh 123,324 1,045 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,087 2 Goa 35719 460 Gujarat 144027 3,512 Haryana 134909 1,491 Himachal Pradesh 15909 217 Jharkhand 87210 743 Karnataka 647712 9,370 Kerala 234928 859 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 137098 2,463 Maharashtra 1453653 38,347 Manipur 12105 75 Meghalaya 6762 54 Mizoram 2,120 0 Nagaland 6594 22 Delhi 292560 5,542 Puducherry 29277 543 Punjab 119186 3,641 Rajasthan 146195 1,559 Sikkim 3,174 45 Tamil Nadu 625391 9,846 Telangana 200,611 1,171 Tripura 27033 299 Uttar Pradesh 417437 6,092 Uttarakhand 51991 669 West Bengal 273679 5,255 Odisha 235330 924 Andhra Pradesh 723512 7019 Jammu and Kashmir 79738 1,252 Ladakh 4,521 61

No. of people discharged: 55,86,703

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.