Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 11

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 11

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 45,52,884; death toll stands at 76,218 as of September 11

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 11 2020, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 07:13 ist
In this photograph taken on September 2, 2020, workers pack syringes at the Hindustan Syringes factory in Faridabad. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 45 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over eight lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 45,52,884 as of September 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 76,218

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,42651
Arunachal Pradesh5,5479
Assam1,33,066396
Bihar1,53,735785
Chandigarh6,98780
Chhattisgarh52,932477
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,6432
Goa22,890268
Gujarat1,09,6273,167
Haryana85,994907
Himachal Pradesh8,46664
Jharkhand56,927515
Karnataka4,30,9476,937
Kerala99,266396
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh81,3791,661
Maharashtra9,90,79528,282
Manipur7,47044
Meghalaya3,27619
Mizoram1,3330
Nagaland4,63610
Delhi2,05,4824,666
Puducherry18,536353
Punjab72,1432,149
Rajasthan97,3761,192
Sikkim1,9897
Tamil Nadu4,86,0528,154
Telangana1,50,176927
Tripura17,274173
Uttar Pradesh2,92,0294,206
Uttarakhand28,226377
West Bengal1,93,1753,771
Odisha1,39,121591
Andhra Pradesh5,37,6874,702
Jammu and Kashmir49,134845
Ladakh3,14235

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 34,71,783

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

