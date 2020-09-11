Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 11

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 45 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over eight lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 45,52,884 as of September 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 76,218

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,426 51 Arunachal Pradesh 5,547 9 Assam 1,33,066 396 Bihar 1,53,735 785 Chandigarh 6,987 80 Chhattisgarh 52,932 477 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,643 2 Goa 22,890 268 Gujarat 1,09,627 3,167 Haryana 85,994 907 Himachal Pradesh 8,466 64 Jharkhand 56,927 515 Karnataka 4,30,947 6,937 Kerala 99,266 396 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 81,379 1,661 Maharashtra 9,90,795 28,282 Manipur 7,470 44 Meghalaya 3,276 19 Mizoram 1,333 0 Nagaland 4,636 10 Delhi 2,05,482 4,666 Puducherry 18,536 353 Punjab 72,143 2,149 Rajasthan 97,376 1,192 Sikkim 1,989 7 Tamil Nadu 4,86,052 8,154 Telangana 1,50,176 927 Tripura 17,274 173 Uttar Pradesh 2,92,029 4,206 Uttarakhand 28,226 377 West Bengal 1,93,175 3,771 Odisha 1,39,121 591 Andhra Pradesh 5,37,687 4,702 Jammu and Kashmir 49,134 845 Ladakh 3,142 35

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 34,71,783

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.