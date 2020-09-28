Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 28

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 28

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 28 2020, 07:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 07:42 ist
A woman artisan carries the face-idol of Goddess Durga at a studio, ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Agartala, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Idol making business is badly hit this year due to coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 60 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 60,68,086 as of September 28

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

95,516




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,77452
Arunachal Pradesh8,86914
Assam1,69,985655
Bihar178,882888
Chandigarh11,553147
Chhattisgarh102,461817
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,0002
Goa31,574391
Gujarat133,2193,417
Haryana123,7821,307
Himachal Pradesh14,191170
Jharkhand79,909679
Karnataka575,5668,582
Kerala175,385678
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh119,8992,181
Maharashtra13,39,23235,571
Manipur10,29964
Meghalaya5,21246
Mizoram1,8650
Nagaland5,86216
Delhi2,71,1145,235
Puducherry26,400513
Punjab1,10,1063,238
Rajasthan1,28,8591,441
Sikkim283333
Tamil Nadu5,80,8089,313
Telangana1,85,8331,100
Tripura24,728270
Uttar Pradesh387,0855,594
Uttarakhand47,045574
West Bengal2,47,4254,781
Odisha2,09,374850
Andhra Pradesh6,75,6745,708
Jammu and Kashmir72,1901,132
Ladakh4,09357

No. of people discharged: 49,41,627

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

