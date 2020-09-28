Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 28

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 60 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 60,68,086 as of September 28

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

95,516







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,774 52 Arunachal Pradesh 8,869 14 Assam 1,69,985 655 Bihar 178,882 888 Chandigarh 11,553 147 Chhattisgarh 102,461 817 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,000 2 Goa 31,574 391 Gujarat 133,219 3,417 Haryana 123,782 1,307 Himachal Pradesh 14,191 170 Jharkhand 79,909 679 Karnataka 575,566 8,582 Kerala 175,385 678 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 119,899 2,181 Maharashtra 13,39,232 35,571 Manipur 10,299 64 Meghalaya 5,212 46 Mizoram 1,865 0 Nagaland 5,862 16 Delhi 2,71,114 5,235 Puducherry 26,400 513 Punjab 1,10,106 3,238 Rajasthan 1,28,859 1,441 Sikkim 2833 33 Tamil Nadu 5,80,808 9,313 Telangana 1,85,833 1,100 Tripura 24,728 270 Uttar Pradesh 387,085 5,594 Uttarakhand 47,045 574 West Bengal 2,47,425 4,781 Odisha 2,09,374 850 Andhra Pradesh 6,75,674 5,708 Jammu and Kashmir 72,190 1,132 Ladakh 4,093 57

No. of people discharged: 49,41,627

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.