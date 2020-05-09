Coronavirus news live updates: WB govt not allowing trains with migrants in the state - Amit Shah writes to Mamata Banerjee

India continues seeing a spike in the number of cases as it enters day 6 day of lockdown 3.0. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crosses 59,000 with urban centres detecting greater spread of the deadly virus infection. Authorities also flagged a high fatality rate in some states including West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Globally, the number of cases in the United States alone surpasses 12 lakh, the toll crosses 75,000 Stay tuned for more updates.
HM Amit Shah writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; says not getting state government's support to help migrants reach home
West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state. Not allowing trains is injustice to migrant labourers; will create further hardship for them:Union Home Minister Amit Shah to WB CM Mamata Banerjee
MoHFW issues revised guidelines for discharge of patients
India's tally of coronavirus cases at 59,662, death toll at 1981 according to data from MoHFW
3320 cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours
US coronavirus cases at 12,48,040
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Fridayreported1,248,040 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 28,974 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,180 to 75,477.
Triple antiviral drug shows early promise in COVID-19 trial
A triple-drug combination of antiviral medicines helped relieve symptoms in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection and swiftly reduced the amount of virus in their bodies, according to results of a small trial in Hong Kong. The trial, which involved 127 patients, compared those given the combination drug - made up of the HIV medicine lopina vir–ritonavir, the hepatitis drug ribavirin, and the multiple sclerosis treatment interferon beta - with a control group given just the HIV drug.
Pandemic fuels historic US job losses, EU wants borders kept shut
The United States on Friday recorded its steepest job losses in history over the coronavirus pandemic as Europe, faced with rising deaths, moved to keep its borders shut for another month.
The world's largest economy has suffered the deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 77,000 fatalities and nearly 1.3 million cases.
Mindful of elections in November, President Donald Trump has nonetheless vowed to reopen the country, and a growing number of state governors have already let business resume with precautions.
US lawmakers urge support for Taiwan at WHO, as US criticizes China
The leaders of U.S. congressional foreign affairs committees wrote to nearly 60 countries on Friday asking them to support Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization, citing the need for the broadest effort possible to fight the coronavirus pandemic.Taiwan, which is not a member of the United Nations, has been excluded from the WHO, which is a U.N. agency, due to objections from China.
Where we stand: state-wise number of coronavirus cases and deaths in India
Migrants accident: Maharashtra tragedy just a tip of an iceberg
The death of 16 labourers on railway tracks in Maharashtra is a grim reminder of the messy management of migrant crisis during theCOVID-19enforced lockdown in the nation. Millions are on the move facing a loss of livelihood, many on foot, bicycles and tricycles, death leapt from behind.
With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges
It has not gotten much attention with the world focused on coronavirus, but deforestation has surged in the Amazon rainforest this year, raising fears of a repeat of last year's record-breaking devastation -- or worse.
