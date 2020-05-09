Coronavirus news live updates: WB govt not allowing trains with migrants in the state - Amit Shah writes to Mamata Banerjee

India continues seeing a spike in the number of cases as it enters day 6 day of lockdown 3.0. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crosses 59,000 with urban centres detecting greater spread of the deadly virus infection. Authorities also flagged a high fatality rate in some states including West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Globally, the number of cases in the United States alone surpasses 12 lakh, the toll crosses 75,000 Stay tuned for more updates.