Coronavirus: India tightens control over COVID-19 hotspots

India on Wednesday tightened controls to arrest the spread of COVID-19 sealing off hotspots as the respiratory disease caused by the virus claimed 32 lives in a single day, taking the nationwide toll to 149.

In Pune, the government has sealed off the crowded central part of the city and launched massive door-to-door surveillance across a 35 sq km area looking for patients with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension and people with travel history to COVID-19 affected regions. A similar exercise was underway in Kondhwa locality of the city.

Uttar Pradesh government announced the complete shutdown of affected areas across 15 districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Lucknow and Varanasi barring movement of people outside their homes.

At a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was decided that there will be 100% home delivery of essential items and no shops —either grocery or vegetable markets — will be opened to ensure that social distancing is maintained at the fullest. “We have taken this decision as we observed a drop in the caseload in areas where such a sealing was imposed,” Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) told reporters in Lucknow.

In Delhi, at least 20 hotspots have been identified, including South Moti Bagh, Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin and put under strict controls to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Total 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi, nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. “As cases are increasing, our response has also been stepped up in a commensurate manner,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry told reporters here.

India witnessed a jump of 853 confirmed cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of patients to 5,274. On the brighter side, 402 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people to wear facial masks while stepping out of their homes.

Wearing masks has been made compulsory in Mumbai and non-compliance could attract penal action.