Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 24

India reported 3,46,786 new Covid-19 cases and 2,624 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Saturday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.
Coronavirus in India:
Active cases: 25,52,940 as of April 24, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,89,544 as of April 24, 2021
|States
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5309
|65
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16860
|56
|Assam
|217991
|1160
|Bihar
|293945
|1956
|Chandigarh
|31704
|427
|Chhattisgarh
|477339
|6674
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|4238
|4
|Goa
|61032
|964
|Gujarat
|355875
|5877
|Haryana
|328809
|3583
|Himachal Pradesh
|69763
|1254
|Jharkhand
|142294
|1715
|Karnataka
|1037857
|13885
|Kerala
|1160472
|5028
|Lakshadweep
|867
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|369375
|4863
|Maharashtra
|3330747
|62479
|Manipur
|29153
|381
|Meghalaya
|14198
|157
|Mizoram
|4600
|12
|Nagaland
|12322
|94
|Delhi
|851537
|13193
|Puducherry
|43931
|726
|Punjab
|270946
|8189
|Rajasthan
|357329
|3389
|Sikkim
|6193
|137
|Tamil Nadu
|934966
|13317
|Telangana
|324840
|1928
|Tripura
|33345
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|706414
|10541
|Uttarakhand
|109058
|1972
|West Bengal
|621340
|10766
|Odisha
|353551
|1965
|Andhra Pradesh
|922977
|7541
|Jammu and Kashmir
|136221
|2092
|Ladakh
|10761
|135
No. of people discharged: 1,38,67,997
Total Vaccination: 13,83,79,832
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses
5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year
Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue
The Super League is gone. What now?
Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru
Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone
Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75