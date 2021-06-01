State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 1

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 1

India's total cases has crossed 2.8 crore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2021, 05:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 05:59 ist
Beneficiaries, not adhering to social distancing norms, wait in a queue to receive the Covid-19 vaccine dose, at Balurghat in West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Monday reported 1.52 lakh fresh cases while 3,128 more people died of the virus, data by the Union Health Ministry showed.

Coronavirus in India:  

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

28,046,766 as of May 31, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

329,100 as of May 31, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,984114
Arunachal Pradesh26,950115
Assam406,8683300
Bihar705,6485104
Chandigarh59,922745
Chhattisgarh969,30013,016
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu10,2564
Goa155,0642625
Gujarat807,4889815
Haryana755,3898221
Himachal Pradesh189,4653127
Jharkhand336,9434,977
Karnataka2,587,82728,679
Kerala2,514,2798,641
Lakshadweep7,92832
Madhya Pradesh778,8258019
Maharashtra5,731,81594844
Manipur49,882793
Meghalaya35,190564
Mizoram12,08738
Nagaland20,795363
Delhi1,425,59224,151
Puducherry103,8261518
Punjab565,41514432
Rajasthan938,4608317
Sikkim15,171250
Tamil Nadu2,068,58023754
Telangana575,8273263
Tripura51,133513
Uttar Pradesh1,690,01620,346
Uttarakhand328,3386401
West Bengal1,366,24015410
Odisha756,6842,719
Andhra Pradesh1,685,14210,832
Jammu and Kashmir288,9403,870
Ladakh18,497188

No. of people discharged: 2,56,92,342 

Total Vaccination: 21,31,54,129 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
Kerala
Andhra Pradesh
Karnataka
Telangana
Goa
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Rajasthan
Punjab
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Odisha
Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand
West Bengal
Sikkim
Assam
Bihar
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?

Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

 