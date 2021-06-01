Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 1

India on Monday reported 1.52 lakh fresh cases while 3,128 more people died of the virus, data by the Union Health Ministry showed.

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

28,046,766 as of May 31, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

329,100 as of May 31, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,984 114 Arunachal Pradesh 26,950 115 Assam 406,868 3300 Bihar 705,648 5104 Chandigarh 59,922 745 Chhattisgarh 969,300 13,016 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 10,256 4 Goa 155,064 2625 Gujarat 807,488 9815 Haryana 755,389 8221 Himachal Pradesh 189,465 3127 Jharkhand 336,943 4,977 Karnataka 2,587,827 28,679 Kerala 2,514,279 8,641 Lakshadweep 7,928 32 Madhya Pradesh 778,825 8019 Maharashtra 5,731,815 94844 Manipur 49,882 793 Meghalaya 35,190 564 Mizoram 12,087 38 Nagaland 20,795 363 Delhi 1,425,592 24,151 Puducherry 103,826 1518 Punjab 565,415 14432 Rajasthan 938,460 8317 Sikkim 15,171 250 Tamil Nadu 2,068,580 23754 Telangana 575,827 3263 Tripura 51,133 513 Uttar Pradesh 1,690,016 20,346 Uttarakhand 328,338 6401 West Bengal 1,366,240 15410 Odisha 756,684 2,719 Andhra Pradesh 1,685,142 10,832 Jammu and Kashmir 288,940 3,870 Ladakh 18,497 188

No. of people discharged: 2,56,92,342

Total Vaccination: 21,31,54,129

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.