Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 1

India on Monday reported 1.52 lakh fresh cases while 3,128 more people died of the virus, data by the Union Health Ministry showed.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
28,046,766 as of May 31, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
329,100 as of May 31, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,984
|114
|Arunachal Pradesh
|26,950
|115
|Assam
|406,868
|3300
|Bihar
|705,648
|5104
|Chandigarh
|59,922
|745
|Chhattisgarh
|969,300
|13,016
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|10,256
|4
|Goa
|155,064
|2625
|Gujarat
|807,488
|9815
|Haryana
|755,389
|8221
|Himachal Pradesh
|189,465
|3127
|Jharkhand
|336,943
|4,977
|Karnataka
|2,587,827
|28,679
|Kerala
|2,514,279
|8,641
|Lakshadweep
|7,928
|32
|Madhya Pradesh
|778,825
|8019
|Maharashtra
|5,731,815
|94844
|Manipur
|49,882
|793
|Meghalaya
|35,190
|564
|Mizoram
|12,087
|38
|Nagaland
|20,795
|363
|Delhi
|1,425,592
|24,151
|Puducherry
|103,826
|1518
|Punjab
|565,415
|14432
|Rajasthan
|938,460
|8317
|Sikkim
|15,171
|250
|Tamil Nadu
|2,068,580
|23754
|Telangana
|575,827
|3263
|Tripura
|51,133
|513
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,690,016
|20,346
|Uttarakhand
|328,338
|6401
|West Bengal
|1,366,240
|15410
|Odisha
|756,684
|2,719
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,685,142
|10,832
|Jammu and Kashmir
|288,940
|3,870
|Ladakh
|18,497
|188
No. of people discharged: 2,56,92,342
Total Vaccination: 21,31,54,129
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
