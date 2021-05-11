Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 11

India on Monday logged more than 3,500 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row. 3,66,161 more infections took the overall tally above 2.22 crore.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to Covid-19 facilities.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,26,62,575 as of May 11, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,46,116 as of May 11, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,367 76 Arunachal Pradesh 20,165 60 Assam 292,368 1,676 Bihar 591,476 3,282 Chandigarh 50,207 568 Chhattisgarh 851,476 10,570 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 8,847 4 Goa 116,213 1,612 Gujarat 681,012 8,394 Haryana 615,897 5,605 Himachal Pradesh 131,423 1,885 Jharkhand 286,343 3,853 Karnataka 1,934,378 18,776 Kerala 1,902,628 5,814 Lakshadweep 3,881 9 Madhya Pradesh 671,763 6,420 Maharashtra 5,101,737 75,849 Manipur 35,354 476 Meghalaya 19,720 228 Mizoram 7,623 21 Nagaland 16,150 140 Delhi 1,323,567 19,344 Puducherry 71,709 965 Punjab 442,125 10,506 Rajasthan 756,707 5,665 Sikkim 9,878 165 Tamil Nadu 1,380,259 15,648 Telangana 497,361 2,739 Tripura 37,692 410 Uttar Pradesh 1,503,490 15,464 Uttarakhand 244,273 3,728 West Bengal 993,159 12,327 Odisha 534,842 2,180 Andhra Pradesh 1,287,603 8,707 Jammu and Kashmir 216,932 2,726 Ladakh 15,317 155

No. of people discharged: 1,86,71,222

Total Vaccination: 16,94,39,663

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.