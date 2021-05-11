Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 11

India on Monday logged more than 3,500 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row. 3,66,161 more infections took the overall tally above 2.22 crore.
Meanwhile, the health ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to Covid-19 facilities.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,26,62,575 as of May 11, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,46,116 as of May 11, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Assam
|Bihar
|Chandigarh
|Chhattisgarh
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|Goa
|Gujarat
|Haryana
|Himachal Pradesh
|Jharkhand
|Karnataka
|Kerala
|Lakshadweep
|Madhya Pradesh
|Maharashtra
|Manipur
|Meghalaya
|Mizoram
|Nagaland
|Delhi
|Puducherry
|Punjab
|Rajasthan
|Sikkim
|Tamil Nadu
|Telangana
|Tripura
|Uttar Pradesh
|Uttarakhand
|West Bengal
|Odisha
|Andhra Pradesh
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Ladakh
No. of people discharged: 1,86,71,222
Total Vaccination: 16,94,39,663
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'
DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi
Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan
Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics
Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?
Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat
A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers