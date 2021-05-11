State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 11

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 11

The overall death toll crossed 2.4 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data

A man reacts before the cremation of his relative, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh. Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Monday logged more than 3,500 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row. 3,66,161 more infections took the overall tally above 2.22 crore.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to Covid-19 facilities. 

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,26,62,575 as of May 11, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,46,116 as of May 11, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,36776
Arunachal Pradesh20,16560
Assam292,3681,676
Bihar591,4763,282
Chandigarh50,207568
Chhattisgarh851,47610,570
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu8,8474
Goa116,2131,612
Gujarat681,0128,394
Haryana615,8975,605
Himachal Pradesh131,4231,885
Jharkhand286,3433,853
Karnataka1,934,37818,776
Kerala1,902,6285,814
Lakshadweep3,8819
Madhya Pradesh671,7636,420
Maharashtra5,101,73775,849
Manipur35,354476
Meghalaya19,720228
Mizoram7,62321
Nagaland16,150140
Delhi1,323,56719,344
Puducherry71,709965
Punjab442,12510,506
Rajasthan756,7075,665
Sikkim9,878165
Tamil Nadu1,380,25915,648
Telangana497,3612,739
Tripura37,692410
Uttar Pradesh1,503,49015,464
Uttarakhand244,2733,728
West Bengal993,15912,327
Odisha534,8422,180
Andhra Pradesh1,287,6038,707
Jammu and Kashmir216,9322,726
Ladakh15,317155

No. of people discharged: 1,86,71,222

Total Vaccination: 16,94,39,663

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

