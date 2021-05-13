Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 13

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3.48 lakh cases on Wednesday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,33,40,938, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the country's Covid-19 cases are said to have peaked accoridng to a new tracker developed by researchers at Cambridge Judge Business School and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

23,336,137 as of May 12, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

253,899 as of May 12, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,426 78 Arunachal Pradesh 20,575 68 Assam 304,429 1,838 Bihar 612,570 3,429 Chandigarh 51,857 585 Chhattisgarh 873,060 10,941 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9,021 4 Goa 124,774 1,804 Gujarat 703,594 8,629 Haryana 640,252 5,910 Himachal Pradesh 140,759 2,002 Jharkhand 296,895 4,085 Karnataka 2,013,193 19,852 Kerala 1,967,405 5,958 Lakshadweep 3,982 10 Madhya Pradesh 691,232 6,595 Maharashtra 5,179,929 77,191 Manipur 36,370 509 Meghalaya 20,579 242 Mizoram 8,035 23 Nagaland 16,552 156 Delhi 1,348,699 20,010 Puducherry 75,024 1018 Punjab 459,268 10918 Rajasthan 789,274 5,994 Sikkim 10,165 177 Tamil Nadu 1,438,509 15,880 Telangana 502,187 2,803 Tripura 38,574 422 Uttar Pradesh 1,545,212 16,043 Uttarakhand 256,934 4014 West Bengal 1,032,740 12,593 Odisha 554,666 2,215 Andhra Pradesh 1,322,934 8,899 Jammu and Kashmir 224,898 2,847 Ladakh 15,564 157

No. of people discharged: 1,90,27,304

Total Vaccination: 17,27,10,066

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.