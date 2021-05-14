State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 14

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 14

DH Web Desk
  • May 14 2021, 08:04 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 08:04 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3,62,727 on Thursday. This takes the country's total caseload to  2,37,03,665 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

India’s ongoing vaccine crisis is likely to continue for at least another three months with the Union Health Ministry hoping for a turn-around on the supply front from August, top officials said on Thursday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

  2,37,03,665 as of May 14, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,58,317 as of May 14, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,47081
Arunachal Pradesh20,85469
Assam310,0861,909
Bihar622,4333,503
Chandigarh52,633599
Chhattisgarh883,21011,094
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu9,1504
Goa1276391874
Gujarat714,6118731
Haryana652,7426075
Himachal Pradesh145,7362068
Jharkhand3012574182
Karnataka2,053,19120368
Kerala2,010,9346,470
Lakshadweep4,20220,854
Madhya Pradesh700,202310,086
Maharashtra5,226,710622,433
Manipur37,03652,633
Meghalaya20,985883,210
Mizoram8,1769,150
Nagaland16,890165
Delhi1,361,98620,310
Puducherry77,0311045
Punjab467,53911111
Rajasthan805,6586158
Sikkim10,392183
Tamil Nadu1,468,86416471
Telangana511,7112834
Tripura39,054424
Uttar Pradesh1,563,23516,369
Uttarakhand264,6834123
West Bengal1,053,11712,728
Odisha565,6482,232
Andhra Pradesh1,344,3868,988
Jammu and Kashmir229,4072912
Ladakh15,807158

 

No. of people discharged: 1,97,34,823 

Total Vaccination: 17,27,10,066

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

