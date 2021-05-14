Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 14

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3,62,727 on Thursday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,37,03,665 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
India’s ongoing vaccine crisis is likely to continue for at least another three months with the Union Health Ministry hoping for a turn-around on the supply front from August, top officials said on Thursday.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,37,03,665 as of May 14, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
2,58,317 as of May 14, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,470
|81
|Arunachal Pradesh
|20,854
|69
|Assam
|310,086
|1,909
|Bihar
|622,433
|3,503
|Chandigarh
|52,633
|599
|Chhattisgarh
|883,210
|11,094
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|9,150
|4
|Goa
|127639
|1874
|Gujarat
|714,611
|8731
|Haryana
|652,742
|6075
|Himachal Pradesh
|145,736
|2068
|Jharkhand
|301257
|4182
|Karnataka
|2,053,191
|20368
|Kerala
|2,010,934
|6,470
|Lakshadweep
|4,202
|20,854
|Madhya Pradesh
|700,202
|310,086
|Maharashtra
|5,226,710
|622,433
|Manipur
|37,036
|52,633
|Meghalaya
|20,985
|883,210
|Mizoram
|8,176
|9,150
|Nagaland
|16,890
|165
|Delhi
|1,361,986
|20,310
|Puducherry
|77,031
|1045
|Punjab
|467,539
|11111
|Rajasthan
|805,658
|6158
|Sikkim
|10,392
|183
|Tamil Nadu
|1,468,864
|16471
|Telangana
|511,711
|2834
|Tripura
|39,054
|424
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,563,235
|16,369
|Uttarakhand
|264,683
|4123
|West Bengal
|1,053,117
|12,728
|Odisha
|565,648
|2,232
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,344,386
|8,988
|Jammu and Kashmir
|229,407
|2912
|Ladakh
|15,807
|158
No. of people discharged: 1,97,34,823
Total Vaccination: 17,27,10,066
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion
How proning can help Covid patients
Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip
DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue
Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds
Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India
How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?
Computer chips are the new toilet paper
What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?