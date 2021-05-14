Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 14

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3,62,727 on Thursday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,37,03,665 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

India’s ongoing vaccine crisis is likely to continue for at least another three months with the Union Health Ministry hoping for a turn-around on the supply front from August, top officials said on Thursday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,37,03,665 as of May 14, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,58,317 as of May 14, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,470 81 Arunachal Pradesh 20,854 69 Assam 310,086 1,909 Bihar 622,433 3,503 Chandigarh 52,633 599 Chhattisgarh 883,210 11,094 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9,150 4 Goa 127639 1874 Gujarat 714,611 8731 Haryana 652,742 6075 Himachal Pradesh 145,736 2068 Jharkhand 301257 4182 Karnataka 2,053,191 20368 Kerala 2,010,934 6,470 Lakshadweep 4,202 20,854 Madhya Pradesh 700,202 310,086 Maharashtra 5,226,710 622,433 Manipur 37,036 52,633 Meghalaya 20,985 883,210 Mizoram 8,176 9,150 Nagaland 16,890 165 Delhi 1,361,986 20,310 Puducherry 77,031 1045 Punjab 467,539 11111 Rajasthan 805,658 6158 Sikkim 10,392 183 Tamil Nadu 1,468,864 16471 Telangana 511,711 2834 Tripura 39,054 424 Uttar Pradesh 1,563,235 16,369 Uttarakhand 264,683 4123 West Bengal 1,053,117 12,728 Odisha 565,648 2,232 Andhra Pradesh 1,344,386 8,988 Jammu and Kashmir 229,407 2912 Ladakh 15,807 158

No. of people discharged: 1,97,34,823

Total Vaccination: 17,27,10,066

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.